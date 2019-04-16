Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rural

500 tonnes/$250,000 of hay destroyed in feedlot fire

Emily Bradfield
by
15th Apr 2019 5:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HAY fire has destroyed about a quarter of a million dollars worth of hay stock at Opal Creek feedlot.

Multiple fire crews attended the scene on Sunday night about 6pm, it took firefighters several hours to contain the blaze.

Police are not treating the incident as suspicious and believe the fire was due to spontaneous combustion of the hay heating up in the shed.

30 metre by 200 metre bales used to feed cattle were destroyed, with the building structure remaining intact.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman told Newscorp an estimated 500 tonnes of hay was lost in the fire.

emergency feedlot fire western downs
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'Fraud' call over state fishing reform plan

    premium_icon 'Fraud' call over state fishing reform plan

    News Fishing families are among victims of plan to privatise the fishery

    Two children missing for more than a week

    Two children missing for more than a week

    News The two children have autism and intellectual impairments

    Clive’s offer to workers a ‘slap in the face’

    premium_icon Clive’s offer to workers a ‘slap in the face’

    News Federal Government has already paid workers most of entitlement

    Wide Bay one of worst off under LNP tax cuts, modelling says

    premium_icon Wide Bay one of worst off under LNP tax cuts, modelling says

    News Research centre says electorate misses out in budget promise.