500 families in four years: thank you Jake Garrett Foundation

JAKE GARRETT FOUNDATION NEEDS COMMUNITY'S SUPPORT

MORE than 500 families in Queensland have been supported through their grief by the Jake Garrett Foundation in the past four years.

Yesterday was the Jake Garrett Foundation Day and in light of this, fundraising events will continue in the coming weeks. Businesses and schools will participate with free dress days and gold coin donations.

Purchase or adoption of sibling bears and proceeds from the Jake Garrett Op Shop in Goldfields Plaza also help with funds.

A sausage sizzle will be held at Bunnings Gympie today (Saturday) and a Monster Sale will be held at the Amamoor Hall next Saturday and Sunday.

Helen Garrett established the Jake Garrett Foundation after her son's fatal accident so that any child in Queensland who dies can receive support to the value of $1000 so they can be farewelled with dignity and the family can receive hope, love and support through their grief, including treasured keepsakes.

The foundation was recently mentioned in Parliament as the only organisation of its kind.

Armbands, pens and brooches can be purchased from the Jake Garrett Foundation Op Shop.

Not enough nurses

in aged care homes

QUEENSLAND'S elderly are not receiving proper care in aged care facilities because there simply aren't enough nurses with the right skills employed.

The Queensland Nurses' Union has long campaigned for more transparency and better staffing levels and skills mix from the Federal Government, which funds Australia's aged care sector.

A survey of aged care staff, residents and relatives has found elderly Queenslanders are going unmedicated, being left to lie in soiled beds, and suffering life-threatening injuries and illnesses due to horrific understaffing.

The survey found it was not uncommon for a single registered nurse (RN) to be responsible for up to 200 residents at a time. At the moment there are no laws that require even one RN be on site at an aged care facility at all times.

Almost 2500 people took part in the phone-in and online questionnaire, 408 from Queensland. The Queensland Nurses' Union, which conducted the Queensland ANMF survey, is determined to see the provision of quality care for the elderly made law.

Queenslanders questioned as part of the national Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation survey last year said elderly Australians in care were dying prematurely and experiencing avoidable deaths and injuries as a result of understaffing and under-skilled staff.

Those surveyed detailed how loved ones had fallen and suffered broken bones while visiting the toilet unattended overnight. In one instance a woman's badly broken arm went undiagnosed until a family member visited more than 24 hours later.

Another family member detailed how an elderly relative had become delirious with pain after prescription pain relief was repeatedly not administered. Others reported residents were regularly left to lie in badly soiled clothing and bedding.

Distraught nurses, other staff, residents and relatives who took part in the survey pleaded for action to address their concerns about resident safety and dignity.

Recently released ANMF-funded independent research found that while those in residential aged care had nearly doubled from 134,810 in 1995 to 263,788 in 2014, nurse and carer numbers had not adequately increased to meet demand and basic needs were not being met.

Findings from this National Aged Care Staffing and Skills Mix Project Report were sent to the chair of the Senate inquiry into the aged care workforce. We hope they will encourage the committee to make significant recommendations to legislate minimum staffing levels and skills mix in residential care for the aged. Recommendations are due in April.

We need urgent action from the Federal Government now to ensure safe staffing in aged care - our elderly deserve better.

Beth Mohle,

Queensland Nurses' Union