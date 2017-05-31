24°
News

$500 cash prize up for grabs at fundraising day

Rowan Schindler
| 31st May 2017 5:19 PM
No Caption
No Caption

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Gympie Motorcycle Club will hold a practice day fundraiser at Cedar Pocket on Sunday with $500 in cash, a gear bag and prizes up for grabs.

The local business community has joined forces with Gympie Motorcycle Club members to help with the recovery of ex-Gympie athlete Scott Hoare.

Scott, a former member of the club, is the son of Gympie Motorcycle Club life member Mike Hoare.

Scott suffered life-changing injuries in December while swimming in the surf at Sydney's Coogee Beach.

Scott broke the C-5 vertebra in his neck when he dived over a wave and hit his head.

The injuries have left him quadraplegic but the skill of surgeons and intensive care staff have combined with Scott's amazing fortitude to get him back on the way to recovery.

Scott spent two weeks in a hospital intensive care unit after emergency surgery but has now regained some motor control below his injury.

"At the moment it is only a small contraction on my right foot, but hey, I'll take it,” he said.

Scott has already returned to university and plans to take up wheelchair rugby to help with his recovery.

He said the improvement so far has occurred in a very short time and that has to be a good sign.

The Facebook page Lift With Scott has attracted almost 3000 followers, with Scott posting images and videos of his progress.

The motorcycle club's fundraiser event will be staged at their Ced Pocket motocross track on Sunday.

A major raffle prize of $500 cash has been donated by the Corbet Group.

Other donated prizes include oil and coolant, gift vouchers, goggles, riding wear, a helmet and motorcycle maintenance tools.

The prizes will be drawn on the club's ride on July 23 and all profits will be going towards Scott's trust fund.

To join the ride, head to www.gympiemotorcycle club.com

Tickets for the raffle are $2 each or three for $5 and are available by emailing info@gympiemotorcycle club.com

Gympie Times

Topics:  fundraising gympie gympie motor cycle club scott hoare

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

That winning feeling, as post-Traveston dam bargain becomes super hot property

That winning feeling, as post-Traveston dam bargain becomes...

Bargain Mary Valley home becomes super-hot $1.4 million business

Fidget spinner recall: risk of serious injury or death

FIDGET WARNING: The Ace of Hearts LED Fidget Spinner may have an unsecure battery compartment. If the battery is swallowed, it could lead to serious injury or death.

Popular toy recalled for causing risk of injury or death

$500 cash prize up for grabs at fundraising day

No Caption

Motorcycle club fundraise for mate

Short films will warm up Gympie's winter

ALL GROWN UP: A still from last year's Heart of Gold Festival feature Girl Asleep.

Short films will warm up winter

Local Partners

'Traumatised': Young family's 4WD plunges into deep water

A COUPLE and their two young children were left 'traumatised' after their four-wheel-drive plunged into water.

Diver encounters 23 sharks in one spot: Why they're converging

STUNNING: A dive at Rainbow Beach's Wolf Rock on the weekend gave divers an up-close encounter with more than 20 sharks.

Unseasonably high water temp, rain and ocean currents need vigilance

10 places to get in on the Origin action in Gympie

New South Wales and Queensland get into an all-in brawl during a 2010 State of Origin match (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

Join in all the Origin action at one of these top Gympie venues

Curran goes Disney for launch of Relay for Life 2017

RELAY FOR LIFE: Gympie West State School students were among the many Relay for Life teams taking part in last year's event.

Disney theme for this year's Relay for Life

What's on around Gympie region this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary for May 31-June 4

10 places to get in on the Origin action in Gympie

Join in all the Origin action at one of these top Gympie venues

Pirates of the Caribbean's vomiting monkey lands Disney in hot water

Jack the monkey had an upset stomach during filming.

Pirates of the Caribbean actress jokes about vomitting monkey.

Pippa Middleton and husband honeymoon in Sydney

Pippa Middleton with new husband James Matthews on their honeymoon in Sydney. Picture: John Grainger Source: News Corp Australia

The details of where the couple will visit next is still unknown.

Married At First Sight's Simon takes to Tinder after confirming split with Alene

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from Married At First Sight.

WEDDED bliss has turned into a wedded miss for MAFS golden couple.

The hefty costs for cheering on our Maroons

HYPED: Gabby Dargel (left) and her partner Nathaniel Spreadborough are planning a road trip to see the State of Origin in Brisbane.

Gabby Dargel is spitting chips over the cost of flights to Origin

Olivia Newton-John has breast cancer for second time

Olivia Newton-John at the opening of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute at the Austin Hospital at Heidelberg. Picture: Nathan Dyer

The star said she’d be “back later in the year, better than ever.”

Wonder Woman is a kick-arse superhero romp

Wonder Woman may just redeem DC yet

little cutie 2 love!

11 Bridge Street, Kilkivan 4600

3 2 1 $239,000!

R U looking for a Queenslander cutie 2 love? This neat package nestled in the scenic town of Kilkivan offers acreage living in a well styled timber home with loads...

move 2 the country in modern style!

10 Valley Grove, Gunalda 4570

House 4 2 NOW ONLY...

SEARCH CRITERIA -1. Low set modern contemporary hardiplank and colour bond 4 bed 2 bathroom home on almost half an acre of land in the country. FOUND - 10 Valley...

you will want 2 come home to this 1!

123 Allen Road, Chatsworth 4570

4 2 8 REDUCED TO...

When you think about home you will be thinking of this one! Just a really nice property for someone wanting to move to the countryside and enjoy life. You will...

PICTURESQUE BLOCK UP HIGH

0 Terrence Court, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $70,000

Right in the heart of Glenwood up high just off a main arterial road, is this gently sloping block fenced on two sides. The block has phone and electricity going...

FLAT BLOCK WITH NEW SHED

132 Settlement Road, Curra 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $167,500

Situated in a picturesque estate in Curra is a flat 4.3 acre block with a new 9m x 6m Colorbond shed with a lean to. All the floors are cement and the walls and...

KIN KIN LIFESTYLE

Kin Kin 4571

Residential Land 0 0 $400,000

Located approx 5 kilometres from the country township of Kin Kin, approx 35 kilometres and approx 25 minutes drive from Noosa, this 103 acre property offers an...

Exceptional Views of The Mary Valley

160 Amamoor Dagun Road, Amamoor 4570

House 3 1 2 $298,000

4 minutes out of Amamoor is a double storey timber home on a brick base on 1.25 acres with exceptional views to the east. The home has 3 bedrooms upstairs all with...

IN TOWN LIVING WITH RURAL OUTLOOK

98 Stumm Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $260,000

This well presented home has just hit the market, with a motivated seller this property won't last long. Located at 98 Stumm Rd, Southside this home...

VEIWS AT CHATSWORTH

676 Bruce Highway, Chatsworth 4570

House 3 2 2 $339,000

Well built two year old highset home, 3bedrooms with a large full length verandah giving views across Chatsworth. Downstairs is fully concreted with a laundry...

YOU&#39;LL LOVE THIS ONE. NOTHING TO SPEND !!!!

15 Castlereagh Court, Southside 4570

House 4 2 3 $319,000

This lowset brick veneer home has something for everyone. It's set on a level easy care fenced 774m2 block. Very secure for pets or the littlies. With space for...

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

Bush-beach relief for renters in tough times

TENANTS: Families are finding it hard to put a roof over their heads in Gympie region.

Tenants on struggle street in from Gympie to Bundaberg

New $46.7m counter-terrorism facility to be built in Wacol

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Police Commisioner Ian Stewart, has announced plans to build a new counter-terrorism facility in Wacol.

The facility will be built over three years.

Home to a sex worker: Sordid history of iconic Coast shed

Milojevic Djordjevic's daughter Linda at the derelict shed on Yandina-Coolum Road.

The shed was once a liveable 'barrack'.

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!