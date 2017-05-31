$500 cash prize up for grabs at fundraising day

THE Gympie Motorcycle Club will hold a practice day fundraiser at Cedar Pocket on Sunday with $500 in cash, a gear bag and prizes up for grabs.

The local business community has joined forces with Gympie Motorcycle Club members to help with the recovery of ex-Gympie athlete Scott Hoare.

Scott, a former member of the club, is the son of Gympie Motorcycle Club life member Mike Hoare.

Scott suffered life-changing injuries in December while swimming in the surf at Sydney's Coogee Beach.

Scott broke the C-5 vertebra in his neck when he dived over a wave and hit his head.

The injuries have left him quadraplegic but the skill of surgeons and intensive care staff have combined with Scott's amazing fortitude to get him back on the way to recovery.

Scott spent two weeks in a hospital intensive care unit after emergency surgery but has now regained some motor control below his injury.

"At the moment it is only a small contraction on my right foot, but hey, I'll take it,” he said.

Scott has already returned to university and plans to take up wheelchair rugby to help with his recovery.

He said the improvement so far has occurred in a very short time and that has to be a good sign.

The Facebook page Lift With Scott has attracted almost 3000 followers, with Scott posting images and videos of his progress.

The motorcycle club's fundraiser event will be staged at their Ced Pocket motocross track on Sunday.

A major raffle prize of $500 cash has been donated by the Corbet Group.

Other donated prizes include oil and coolant, gift vouchers, goggles, riding wear, a helmet and motorcycle maintenance tools.

The prizes will be drawn on the club's ride on July 23 and all profits will be going towards Scott's trust fund.

To join the ride, head to www.gympiemotorcycle club.com

Tickets for the raffle are $2 each or three for $5 and are available by emailing info@gympiemotorcycle club.com