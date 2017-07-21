22°
News

50 years on, Brolga is still chugging along smoothly

Jacob Carson | 21st Jul 2017 5:37 PM
MEET THE TEAM: The Brolga crew (from left) Con McNamara, Keith Godischke, Tony Hallam, Peter Bray and Roger Stierli.
MEET THE TEAM: The Brolga crew (from left) Con McNamara, Keith Godischke, Tony Hallam, Peter Bray and Roger Stierli. Jacob Carson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT really is incredible what a fresh coat of paint and 800 man-hours can do for an old diesel engine.

With it's gleaming blue, white and yellow colour scheme, one couldn't be faulted for not realising this machine, called Brolga is now a half-century old this week.

Currently sitting in the Old Gympie Railway station, next to the Mary Valley Rattler, the engine is slowly coming together piece by piece.

"I admit they don't usually have the same allure as the old steam engines, but I just love them,” the owner Tony Hallam says.

"It's been a lot of work just getting her here and patching her up.”

Having come from a family ingrained in the train world, Mr Hallam compared this pet project to a classic car - albeit on a much, much larger scale.

Passion, he explained, was the key, especially when one considers the logistics of hauling it across Queensland and beginning the painstaking process of repairing Brolga.

"The unfortunate truth is that there aren't many of these engines left here,” he said.

"There's history and heritage here, it's not something I want to lose.”

His own family's experiences with trains has gone a long way in fuelling the effort and obsession necessary to restore the engine.

"The name 'Brolga' was actually for my dad, who was a Queensland Rail employee,” he said.

"That was his nickname when he was serving in the airforce.”

Thankfully, Mr Hallam isn't on his own, with a small but intensely dedicated team working alongside him.

One of those men is Con McNamara, a former driver for Queensland Rail.

Inspecting the engine from top to bottom, his knowledge of these engines has been invaluable to restoration efforts.

With upkeep essential, and with the cost of replacing Brolga's batteries in the tens of thousands, the engine has to be turned over regularly.

"I come down from Maryborough every two weeks to give the engine another run, just to keep everything in order,” he said.

"A lot of this feels very familiar to me and we just love the engines, it's why we're all here.”

It wouldn't be a 50th birthday without an appropriate celebration either.

Gathering around the engine, and doing a check of fluids and systems, the old engine roared to life before the horn rang out across the train yard.

"How's that sound?” Mr Hallam asked. "It doesn't get better than that.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie railway station mary valley rattler restoration project

Motorcycle trail ride takes off

Motorcycle trail ride takes off

Scott Hoare raffle to be drawn at Woolooga trail ride meet

15 of the best children's books, yours with the paper

Theo Smith, 1, Wavell Heights, with The Great Australian Storybook Collection, Wavell Heights. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Great Aussie reading on offer.

Owen in the gun again

Ron Owen says he is Australia's most charged innocent man, but he's been cleared again, as police have admitted in the letter he is holding.

"Queensland's most charged person” wins again

League icon runs in for Kandanga pub reopening

POPPING IN: Allan Langer will make an appearance at the Kandanga Pub for its reopening celebrations.

Rugby league icon to join tomorrow's celebrations.

Local Partners

Big weekend ahead for Pomona and Noosa Shire

IT'S a busy time for the Pomona district as the King of the Mountain Festival and the Noosa Alive Festival are being held over coming days.

We were the lucky ones: A warning to recent retirees

A HOME OF THEIR OWN: Darryl and Marcia Forster in their new Gympie home, happy to be out of retirement living.

Darryl and Marcia Forster had to go through hell to get out

Splendour goers leave nothing to the imagination

Ali Herden, Keisja Divett, Megan Magill and Cassie Durham, of Canberra at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

Sunny weather means the young gets restless at the festival

What's on in Gympie this weekend?

GIDDY UP: The Zinc Race day is this weekend

Your guide to the best in entertainment in Gympie

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Eddie McGuire to come back as Footy Show co-host

EDDIE McGuire will return to The Footy Show as co-host alongside Sam Newman and Rebecca Maddern.

Channing Tatum’s cheeky $2400 sex toy prank

Channing Tatum in a scene from "Kingsman: The Golden Circle".

Channing Tatum went all out with his prank this time

Still downloading Game of Thrones? Expect a letter

You mean to tell me HBO want to protect one of the world’s most popular shows?

HBO title holds record as most illegally downloaded show

Sam Newman's Footy Show performance baffles panel

Sam Newman on the Footy Show

“Cat got your tongue tonight has it?”

OJ Simpson loses cool as he begs to go free

Simpson was convicted in 2008 of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectables sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier.

Tension at the parole hearing didn't stop OJ going free

Lead singer of Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, dies age 41

Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington's death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.

Chester Bennington's body was found in LA at 9am local time.

Chester Bennington’s tragic Chris Cornell connection

Bennington sings at Chris Cornell’s funeral on May 26 in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

Bennington reportedly godfather of one of Cornell’s three children

INVEST TODAY - ENJOY TOMORROW!

52 Wises Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 AUCTION ON SITE...

IGNORE PREVIOUS PRICING - MOTIVATED SELLERS WANT SOLD! Don't let this opportunity slip through your fingers when this 3 bedrooms hardiplank and brick home could be...

TRULY EXQUISITE HOME

10 Bond Dr, Southside 4570

House 5 3 2 $578,000 AND...

You will be wowed by this beautiful Dwyer quality built home. The double wooden door entrance sweeps open to the perfection that is 10 Bond Drive. The welcoming...

Its ALL about Position

26 Gympie Road, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 2 1 2 $290,000

This great little home has water views to the foreshore.... Thats how close you are to the foreshore. Simply magic !! This property would be perfect for a...

A VIEW TO QUALITY

Lagoon Pocket 4570

House 1 1 6 Offers Over...

This unique property offers privacy and panoramic views and is set up for your enjoyment and ease of management. 25.9 acres (10.5ha) of rich, rolling country...

SHE&#39;S THE QUEEN OF CAMBRIDGE!

15 Cambridge Circuit, Southside 4570

House 4 3 2 $440,000

Introducing 15 Cambridge Circuit: Views, views, views never to be built out and high and dry. This 4-bedroom 3-bathroom home has everything someone would love.

WHAT AN OPPORTUNITY!

46 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $130,000

- Acting Under Instruction from the Public Trustee - Renovate or Remove (Timber House) - Prime 1053m2 gently sloping allotment - Inspection by Appointment L/N...

NEAT AS A PIN

32 Noosa Road, Monkland 4570

House 2 1 $209,000

Sitting on a flood free 728m2 allotment, this tidy chamferboard home has a relaxing rural outlook. Conveniently located under 3 kilometres to the Post Office and...

WELCOME TO 7 BOAMBILLEE CCT, COOLOOLA COVE YOUR NEW ADDRESS!!!

7 Boambillee Cct, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land Situated in the quiet friendly neighbourhood of Cooloola Cove is this lovely ... $86,000

Situated in the quiet friendly neighbourhood of Cooloola Cove is this lovely 770m2 vacant block all ready for you to build your dream home on. This almost flat...

BUSINESS OR PLEASURE

Lot 2 Alpha Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $219,000

Would you like the opportunity to live on acreage, with all the conveniences of town living at your fingertips? Would you like an opportunity to own 3.4 acres...

Coastal ESCAPE

47 Discovery Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 3 $360,000

Your ready for your new coastal lifestyle, with everything at your fingertips, Fraser Island, The Great Sandy Straits .... Sun, Surf and Sand between your toes!!

Locky eyes next 'series' win

WINNING COMBINATION: Rugby league great Darren Lockyer is to launch his collection of house designs with Ausmar on Saturday at Caloundra.

NRL legend Darren Lockyer in Sunshine Coast partnership

Alex beach or bluff at your front door

ALEX LIVING: 9/252 Alexandra Pde, Alexandra Headland.

Beachfront unit among the picks of this week's auction line-up

Open for inspection homes 20 - 26 July

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale