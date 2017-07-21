50 years on, Brolga is still chugging along smoothly

MEET THE TEAM: The Brolga crew (from left) Con McNamara, Keith Godischke, Tony Hallam, Peter Bray and Roger Stierli.

Bringing back Brolga: 800 man-hours later and 50-year-old diesel engine 'Brolga' is still a work in progress.

IT really is incredible what a fresh coat of paint and 800 man-hours can do for an old diesel engine.

With it's gleaming blue, white and yellow colour scheme, one couldn't be faulted for not realising this machine, called Brolga is now a half-century old this week.

Currently sitting in the Old Gympie Railway station, next to the Mary Valley Rattler, the engine is slowly coming together piece by piece.

"I admit they don't usually have the same allure as the old steam engines, but I just love them,” the owner Tony Hallam says.

"It's been a lot of work just getting her here and patching her up.”

Having come from a family ingrained in the train world, Mr Hallam compared this pet project to a classic car - albeit on a much, much larger scale.

Passion, he explained, was the key, especially when one considers the logistics of hauling it across Queensland and beginning the painstaking process of repairing Brolga.

"The unfortunate truth is that there aren't many of these engines left here,” he said.

"There's history and heritage here, it's not something I want to lose.”

His own family's experiences with trains has gone a long way in fuelling the effort and obsession necessary to restore the engine.

"The name 'Brolga' was actually for my dad, who was a Queensland Rail employee,” he said.

"That was his nickname when he was serving in the airforce.”

Thankfully, Mr Hallam isn't on his own, with a small but intensely dedicated team working alongside him.

One of those men is Con McNamara, a former driver for Queensland Rail.

Inspecting the engine from top to bottom, his knowledge of these engines has been invaluable to restoration efforts.

With upkeep essential, and with the cost of replacing Brolga's batteries in the tens of thousands, the engine has to be turned over regularly.

"I come down from Maryborough every two weeks to give the engine another run, just to keep everything in order,” he said.

"A lot of this feels very familiar to me and we just love the engines, it's why we're all here.”

It wouldn't be a 50th birthday without an appropriate celebration either.

Gathering around the engine, and doing a check of fluids and systems, the old engine roared to life before the horn rang out across the train yard.

"How's that sound?” Mr Hallam asked. "It doesn't get better than that.”