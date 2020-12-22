50-year-old substation in Gympie’s west to be torn down

Ergon Energy has plans to replace the 50-year-old substation at Kilkivan with a new one.

An electrical substation that has stood outside Kilkivan since 1969 is to be torn down and replaced with a new one.

Ergon Energy has asked for permission to build a new substation on the same block of land, but further south, due to the existing station’s age and the fact several parts are nearing the end of their lifespans.

Ergon said replacing the station fronting the Wide Bay Highway and Rossmore Rd was “more prudent than ongoing reactive investment in end-of-life assets”.

The new station will be set further back from the road.

Although the replacement substation will essentially be “like for like”, if approved it will be set back further from the highway and less intrusive on the eye.

Ergon says several parts of the old centre are near the end of their lifespans.

New landscaping along the block will further hide the station from view and an upgrade to its entry will improve road safety.

The old station will be decommissioned once the new one is built.

The new substation will include a 31m high telecommunications tower.