Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ergon Energy has plans to replace the 50-year-old substation at Kilkivan with a new one.
Ergon Energy has plans to replace the 50-year-old substation at Kilkivan with a new one.
News

50-year-old substation in Gympie’s west to be torn down

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
22nd Dec 2020 12:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An electrical substation that has stood outside Kilkivan since 1969 is to be torn down and replaced with a new one.

Ergon Energy has asked for permission to build a new substation on the same block of land, but further south, due to the existing station’s age and the fact several parts are nearing the end of their lifespans.

Ergon said replacing the station fronting the Wide Bay Highway and Rossmore Rd was “more prudent than ongoing reactive investment in end-of-life assets”.

The new station will be set further back from the road.
The new station will be set further back from the road.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS
* NAMED, SHAMED: 12 drink and drug drivers in Gympie court

Although the replacement substation will essentially be “like for like”, if approved it will be set back further from the highway and less intrusive on the eye.

Ergon says several parts of the old centre are near the end of their lifespans.
Ergon says several parts of the old centre are near the end of their lifespans.

New landscaping along the block will further hide the station from view and an upgrade to its entry will improve road safety.

The old station will be decommissioned once the new one is built.

The new substation will include a 31m high telecommunications tower.

development ergon energy gympie council gympie development gympie regional council
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID cancels another Gympie New Year’s Eve event

        Premium Content COVID cancels another Gympie New Year’s Eve event

        News The latest outbreak in New South Wales was the final straw, ending more plans to celebrate the end of 2020

        Border mayhem: Two-hour delays, 16km of congestion

        Premium Content Border mayhem: Two-hour delays, 16km of congestion

        Health Queensland shuts border to Greater Sydney as cases hit 83

        Police investigating alleged wounding at Cooloola Cove

        Premium Content Police investigating alleged wounding at Cooloola Cove

        News A man has been hospitalised on the Sunshine Coast following a weekend incident at...

        Energy bills set to power down

        Premium Content Energy bills set to power down

        News Wind, solar drive power bill plunge