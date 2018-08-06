50 volunteers at Muster working bee

Muster volunteers Heidi Marriage and Mel Houston at the Muster site last weekend.

Muster volunteers Heidi Marriage and Mel Houston at the Muster site last weekend. Sue McAullay

VOLUNTEERS have been busy putting the finishing touches on the Gympie Music Muster site as the countdown begins to the huge annual event.

Muster spokeswoman Lori Hoffmann said a small army of community volunteers had been working tirelessly to ensure the site was ready to welcome festival goers.

"Over the last couple of months, an average of 50 volunteers per weekend have been pitching in on tasks which range from whipper snipping, tree planting and line marking, to erecting temporary fences and building bars,” she said.

"The Main Stage date change is a small celebration of the work completed so far, and a marker for the significant increase in activity required to piece together the major infrastructure that makes this event a reality.”

The Muster Community Group- Australian Motor Homing Lions Club helping with the working bee at the weekend. Sue McAullay

Gympie Regional Mayor Mick Curran was on hand to update the signage at Main Stage in anticipation.

"In terms of Australian music festivals, the Muster has really helped to put the Gympie region on the map and has become part of our community's annual calendar,” Cr Curran said.

"Council is really proud to support this event again in 2018 and we welcome visitors to enjoy our beautiful region over the course of the event.”

Cr Curran said the Muster's success was due to community participation.

Volunteers painting new benches at the weekend. Sue McAullay

"The Muster is not just about supporting national acts, it's about coming together to watch and encourage local artists who are up there with the world's best.

"Of course, events of this scale are just not possible without community groups, businesses, sponsors and the hundreds of volunteers who give their time every year to make it happen smoothly.

"I'd like to commend you all on an outstanding effort in putting together the 2018 Gympie Music Muster.”

This year's Muster features crowd favourites Lee Kernaghan, Troy Cassar-Daley, John Williamson, Beccy Cole, Sara Storer and the Wolfe Brothers as well as blues legends Ian Moss, Albert Lee, Lloyd Spiegel, Fiona Boyes and Minnie Marks.

The Gympie Music Muster runs from August 23-26. Tickets on sale at muster.com.au.