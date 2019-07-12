50 TAFE scholarships up for grabs

GYMPIE locals leaving school this year, considering a career change or looking to gain skills to land a job, are encouraged to apply for a TAFE Queensland scholarship, with applications open on Monday, July 15.

More than 50 scholarships are available across the state to support study in a wide range of qualifications with each recipient receiving up to $5000 to help cover the costs of course fees, text books and living expenses.

The TAFE Queensland Scholarship Program first launched in 2015 and has since awarded over $1 million in scholarships and helped more than 250 Queenslanders pursue their career goals.

East Coast region General Manager of TAFE Queensland, Ana Rodger said the scholarships provide an opportunity for Queenslanders to develop their skills and gain a qualification to secure jobs in some of the state's largest and fastest growing industries.

"We know the power vocational education has to change people's lives and help them achieve extraordinary things," Ms Rodger said.

"Two types of scholarships are available. The first are merit scholarships aimed at supporting people who have demonstrated strong levels of achievement to advance their careers. The second are access and equity scholarships designed to help students who are battling social or financial hardship," she said.

Scholarship recipients can choose to study a TAFE Queensland qualification from a certificate III through to advanced diploma level across various industries such as business, creative, health, hospitality, information technology, trades and many more. Ms Rodger said with an average of 600 applications received each year, she encourages anyone looking to start their career or make a career change to apply now.

Applications for a TAFE Queensland scholarship to commence study in semester one of 2020 will open on 15 July and close on 29 August 2019.

For more information, visit scholarships.tafeqld.edu.au.