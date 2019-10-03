Menu
IN PICTURES: 50 places snakes like to hide in your home

3rd Oct 2019 12:17 PM
PEAK snake season might be a few weeks away but local snake catchers are already reporting a high number of call-outs from Brisbane people.

From brown snakes in backyards to pythons in rafters and tree snakes in toilets, the city's "Joe Blakes" are being found in the most unlikely of places.

The advice from the experts is to either leave them where they are and learn to live together (who doesn't love having a python in the ceiling?) or call in the experts to remove them.

The one thing you shouldn't do is try to move them yourself as Brisbane is home to some of Australia's most deadly snakes, including the eastern brown, and even a bite from a non-venomous python can hurt.

