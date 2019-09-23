50 scales of grey in Gympie backyard

SCALES OF LOVE: Two mating snakes surprised Gympie region artist Kerrie Atkins when she stumbled upon them in her yard.

SCALES OF LOVE: Two mating snakes surprised Gympie region artist Kerrie Atkins when she stumbled upon them in her yard. Cathy Adams

DAVID Attenborough's vaunted nature films came to life last Friday for a Downsfield resident who walked in on two 3m carpet pythons makin' whoopee.

Artist Kerrie Atkins said she stumbled across the love-locked serpents after wrapping up her day's work in her backyard shed.

"It was quite a surprise,” she said.

"They went on for a while, throwing themselves around and staring into each others' eyes.

The amorous lovers. Contributed

"I never knew how it happened before. It was very educational and exciting.”

Ms Atkins said she was lucky to be stuck outside with her camera at hand so she could snap nature in action.

Not that slithering reptiles in her yard are a new experience.

She said they often set themselves up close to home.

"I've had snakes living in my roof for years,” she said.

And that was where one of them - Ms Atkins thinks it was the female - wound up after the day's canoodling.

"She found a way up through my laundry roof into the ceiling,” she said.

"She would have done that before.”

It is a thought likely to give many the creeps and fuel nightmares, but Ms Atkins said it had never been a worry.

"They're not after me; they're not out to hurt me,” she said.