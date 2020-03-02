Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

50 people who have to front Gympie court today

Frances Klein
2nd Mar 2020 6:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE following people are facing Gympie Magistrates Court today, Monday March 2, 2020:

Appelt, Jai, Mr

Austine, Sheena Lesley, Miss

Baker, Gary John

Barnett, Elizabeth Jean

Bartlett, Tiffany Lea

Bentley, Paul John

Black, Joshua Baden Wayne

Brough, Kieran Peter

Callaghan, Zhane Moica Alice

Callaghan, Zhane Moika Alice

Condon, Yugo Charles

Curran, Chantslea Sue

Digney-Rayner, Shane Anthony

Donney, Andrew William, Mr

Friske, Ben James

Gaterell, Paul George

Geissmann, Michael James, Mr

Gregory, James Robert Thomas

Grindal, Daniel Jack

Hamilton, Donald

Hampton, Kenneth James

Hole, Benjamin John, Mr

Hoon, Jade Elizabeth Yu Mei

Kilgour-Crane, Courtney Joy, Miss

Killian, Bradey Andrew

Kopittke, Kym Louise

Kovacs, Kitti Annamaria, Miss

Lovett, Brayden Anthony

May, Levi Robert

McEwan, Cameron Matthew John

McEwan, Jennsen Maxwell

Moxham, Tyson Christopher Lenn

Muller, Lachlan Patrick

Ogilvie, Timothy William

O’Rance, Margaret Therese, Miss

O’Toole, Steevie-Lee, Miss

Pedley, Chase Hinson, Mr

Perston, Jessica Ashleigh, Miss

Price, Harley Hudson

Quinlan, Jai Thomas

Ryan, Rodney Noel, Mr

Searle, Joshua Beau

Smith, Travis Stanley

Tomkinson, Joshua Scott, Mr

Wade, John Edward

Webb, Tristane Shane William, Mr

Weil, Kail John Seth, Mr

Wells, John Stewart, Mr

White, Samuel David, Mr

Whittaker, Shaun Russell, Mr

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Gympie’s worst 22 drink drivers since last year

        premium_icon REVEALED: Gympie’s worst 22 drink drivers since last year

        News A list of the highest readings heard in the court since the start of last year.

        Former councillor announces bid for re-election

        premium_icon Former councillor announces bid for re-election

        News ‘Anyone who knows me knows that I wear Gympie’s heart on my sleeve and that I’m a...

        Woman caught in midnight charity theft

        premium_icon Woman caught in midnight charity theft

        News The 47-year-old made off with almost $600 worth of donated items.

        Candidate slams CEO’s absurd reasoning behind $1600 hire

        premium_icon Candidate slams CEO’s absurd reasoning behind $1600 hire

        News OPINION: We own this building not you Mr Smith and I would think stifling free...

        • 2nd Mar 2020 7:00 AM