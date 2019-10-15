50 least-funded QLD schools
THE Queensland schools that get the least money from governments can be revealed.
An analysis of every school on the Federal Government's MySchool website has revealed exactly how much money schools are getting from State and Commonwealth coffers.
The comprehensive analysis of the most recently available data shows the Queensland school that received the least government money was Hinchinbrook Christian School in Ingham.
Over the 2015, 2016 and 2017 year Hinchinbrook Christian School received $498,837.
Of that money, $425,040 came from the Federal Government and $73,797 came from the Queensland Government.
TOP QLD SCHOOLS FOR OP RESULTS
HOW EVERY SCHOOL PERFORMED IN NAPLAN
Sinai College in Burbank was the second least funded school in Queensland receiving $752,075 over the three year period.
The third least funded school in the state was Ropeley State School that received a combined $844,228 in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
Queensland's 10 least funded schools in 2015, 2016 and 2017
Hinchinbrook Christian School: $498,837
Sinai College: $752,075
Ropeley State School: $844,228
Arcadia Valley State School: $861,185
Cameron Downs State School: $905,411
Pozieres State School: $914,987
Grosmont State School: $920,607
Bymount East State School: $926,234
Stonehenge State School: $934,052
Lochington State School: $937,581