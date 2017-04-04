50 jobs up for grabs as Tobruk tenders called

WELCOME: The ex-HMAS Tobruk entering the Port of Bundaberg.

A WORLD-CLASS dive site and reef off the coast is one step closer, after an Expression of Interest process was opened today.

Minister for National Parks and the Great Barrier Reef Steven Miles encouraged interested contractors to submit proposals to prepare and scuttle the ex-HMAS Tobruk in the waters off Hervey Bay.

"The ex-HMAS Tobruk dive site will provide a unique experience for divers, attracting tourists from around the world to the Fraser and Bundaberg coast,” he said.

SKY HIGH: Trevor Walden captured this unique view of the ex-HMAS Tobruk being towed into the Burnett River from his helicopter. Trevor Walden

"Providing opportunities for local employment is a high priority for the Palaszczuk Government and, importantly, the EOI process includes criteria on the applicant's intention to provide local employment for this project.

Ex HMAS Tobruk Paul Donaldson BUN280117RIDE7

"Of course, the process will also ensure that the applicant has the relevant skill set and qualifications to prepare and sink the ship,” Dr Miles said.

Department of National Parks, Sport and Racing's Tobruk project manager, Steven Hoseck, explained the importance of the EOI process.

SKY HIGH: Trevor Walden captured this unique view of the ex-HMAS Tobruk being towed into the Burnett River from his helicopter. Trevor Walden

"The EOI enables us to investigate proposals and shortlist those that are suitable for progression to the full tender stage,” Mr Hoseck said.

"To make sure the ship is safe for divers and our environment, all hazardous materials need to be removed, and pathways created for divers to explore, so this is a mammoth job.”

The project has been a great example of multi-agency cooperation, with Main Roads and Ports Minister Mark Bailey recently assisting in securing a $325,000 contract for dredging works for the ex-HMAS Tobruk.

SKY HIGH: Trevor Walden captured this unique view of the ex-HMAS Tobruk being towed into the Burnett River from his helicopter.Photo: Trevor Walden

"The Department of Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports is excited to be a part this great project, and recently ran a tender for the dredging of the area within Bundaberg Port Marina to provide access for the ex-HMAS Tobruk,” Mr Bailey said.

"The successful contractor is ready to begin dredging work, marking a huge milestone in the process of transforming this ship.”

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the scuttling of the ex-HMAS Tobruk was a $10.25 million project in partnership with Bundaberg and Fraser Coast Regional Councils.

"The transformation of the ex-HMAS Tobruk into an artificial reef and world-class dive site will support an estimated 50 new local jobs,” she said.

"Once completed, the dive site is also expected to generate significant spending and flow-on economic benefits to major hubs such as Bundaberg and Hervey Bay.”

To submit your EOI or for more information, visit https://www.hpw.qld.gov.au/qtenders/