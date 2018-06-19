Menu
Emergency crews on the scene of a fire at Henry St.
50 evacuated at Gympie Hospital after fire

Shelley Strachan
by
19th Jun 2018 10:11 AM

ABOUT 50 staff and patients had to be evacuated from Gympie Hospital's Dunstan building this morning after a small fire started in the dental department.

A Fire and Rescue crew is on the scene at the hospital though it is believed the fire had already been extinguished by occupants inside the Henry St building.

A Gympie Fire and Rescue spokesman said the fire is believed to have started when a bunsen burner set alight a cord leading to a light machine.

Station officer Justin Groth said the evacuation had been carried out excellently by the hospital.

"It was really good to see the efficient evacuation of the premises by the hospital management.

It's very rare to see that.”

The staff and patients are now being allowed back in.

Mr Nick Jones, A/Director of Nursing/Facility Manager at the Gympie Hospital said:

"I can confirm a small fire was detected in a room in Dunstan Building at Gympie Hospital.

"The fire was quickly extinguished. Staff and patients were evacuated as a precaution. Queensland Fire and Emergency Service is on scene and will investigate the cause.

"There has been no impact to patient care at this time.”

Emergency crews at the scene at Gympie Hospital.
