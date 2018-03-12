Menu
A tropical low is expected to intensify tomorrow. Windy.com
50% chance of cyclone to form off CQ on Tuesday

Cas Garvey
by
12th Mar 2018 5:23 PM

THE Bureau of Meteorology has increased the chances of a tropical cyclone forming off the coast of Queensland tomorrow.

"A tropical low in the Coral Sea continues to develop - moderate chance of a cyclone forming Tues," the bureau posted on Twitter at 5.15pm Monday.

"We expect it to track S/SW towards Central Queensland, South East Queensland but remain offshore.

"Strong winds and dangerous surf on southern beaches from Wednesday."

If the cyclone forms, it will be named Tropical Cyclone Linda.

 

 

Earlier this afternoon, Higgins Storm Chasing was more confident, telling their followers the system "has a high chance of intensifying into a Tropical Cyclone during Tuesday and head south to south-west across the Coral Sea towards Queensland".

"The system is likely to remain a category 1 or 2 cyclone on Wednesday which will be named Linda. It is then expected to near the South East Qld coast late on Wednesday into Thursday."

Mackay Daily Mercury
