5 year NAPLAN trend: How every Gympie region school performed

AN INDEPENDENT analysis of five years of NAPLAN results has revealed the Gympie region schools that performed the best in the Year 5 and Year 9 tests between 2015 and 2019.

We're sorry but the NAPLAN Schools list doesn't work properly without JavaScript enabled. Please enable it to continue.

Over that five-year period, Kin Kin State School, in Kin Kin, had higher Year 5 yearly results than any other school in the state, scoring an average of 2489.4 each year.

The top performing Year 9 school was Cooloola Christian College, in Gympie, where the average yearly result was 2859.2 for the five years.

To find how each school performed between 2015 and 2019, their average scores for each year were combined and the yearly average found.

Special schools, schools with fewer than 20 students enrolled in either year, and schools that did not report any results for NAPLAN subjects in either year were excluded from the analysis.

The figures were independently compiled from the Federal Government's MySchool website.

That revealed Rainbow Beach State School, in Rainbow Beach, had the second highest results for Year 5s over that period, with a yearly average of 2478.2.

The third best performing Year 5 school was St Patrick's Primary School, in Gympie, with five yearly average results of 2462.8.

The second-best performing Year 9 results were at St Patrick's College, in Gympie, where yearly results were 2478.2.

James Nash State High School, in Gympie, had the third highest average results between 2015 and 2019 with averages of 2819.0.

Gympie's 10 best performing Year 5 schools between 2015 and 2019

Kin Kin State School: 2489.4

Rainbow Beach State School: 2478.2

St Patrick's Primary School: 2462.8

Cooloola Christian College: 2461.4

Jones Hill State School: 2428.6

Gympie East State School: 2421.8

Gympie South State School: 2399.8

Gympie Central State School: 2389.4

Gympie West State School: 2386.0

Two Mile State School: 2360.4

Gympie's 10 best performing Year 9 schools between 2015 and 2019

Cooloola Christian College: 2859.2

St Patrick's College: 2853.0

James Nash State High School: 2819.0

Victory College: 2796.2

Mary Valley State College: 2724.0

Gympie State High School: 2721.6

Tin Can Bay State School: 2605.6