5 things you can get upto in the Gympie region this weekend

PLAYING HERE: Menopause the Musical is playing in Gympie on Saturday night.

HAVE any plans this weekend? We've compiled a list of things you can get upto.

SATURDAY

1. Springtime at Springhalls

Address: 741 Shadbolt Rd, Cedar Pocket

When: 1-5:30pm

Cost: $45 per adult, $20 per child (5-15 years). Children under 5 are free

This year Springtime at Springhalls takes on an Italian ambiance with Opera by Vavachi. The day will feature a decadent Italian high tea, icy negroni and aperol spritz, bocce on the lawn, market stall shopping, raffles, buonino box with treats from local businesses, auctions and an elegante hat competition. A courtesy bus from the Civic Centre top car park will leave at 1pm and will be returning from the property at 5.30pm. All funds raised go to the Little Haven Palliative Care.

2. Devils 20th Anniversary

Address: Albert Park - River Rd, Gympie

When: Midday-10pm

Cost: $7 entry fee, $5 Pensioners

This weekend the Gympie Devils celebrate 20 amazing years this Saturday at Albert Park in one of the most exciting events in Gympie Rugby League history.

Be sure to be in attendance to witness four fantastic games of rugby league, including the rivalry between Wanderers and Brothers, as well as a special main event kicking off at 4pm between the Gympie Devils all stars and the Brisbane Broncos old boys team.

Plenty of activities for everyone, including a jumping castle for the kids and the usual bar on the hill for those who will be a bit thirsty.

3. Menopause The Musical - Women on Fire

Address: Gympie Civic Centre - 3234 Mellor St, Gympie

When: 7:30-9:30pm

Cost: $42-$45 (You can book tickets here gympieboxoffice.com.au)

This hilarious musical parody staged to classic tunes from the '60s, '70s and '80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles. Set in a department store, four women with seemingly nothing in common but a black lace bra on sale, come to find they have more to share than ever imagined.

The cast makes fun of their woeful hot flashes, forgetfulness, mood swings, wrinkles, night sweats and chocolate binges.

SUNDAY

4. The Great Gympie Duck Race

Address: Mary River Weir behind Albert Park

When: 11am-1pm

Cost: $5

Don't miss the Duck Race that starts at 11am. There will be up to 2000 ducks that will race to be the quickest quacker in Gympie. There will be cash prizes for the winners. It's two hours of family fun entertainment.

There will be a variety of food, drink and entertainment stalls down near the river bank and free jumping castle for the kids with two hours of family entertainment. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the face painters are unable to come at this time.

Hurry in and contact the Gympie Central State School on 54802111 as ducks are selling fast.

Any remaining ducks will be available for purchase on the day. Alternately you can purchase a duck from One Mile SS, Chatsworth SS, Gympie Special SS, Gympie East SS or the Victory Squash Courts.

A bright yellow duck prepares to float over the Gympie weir - also doubling as the finish line in the Great Gympie Duck Race a few years ago.

5. Markets

Gympie Museum Markets

Address: Lake Alford Duck Ponds

When: 7am-12pm

Enjoy live music whilst browsing through the extensive array of stalls.

Kilkivan Markets

Address: Kilkivan Railway Station

When: 7am-12pm

Imbil Country Markets

Address: Central Park, Yabba Rd

When: 8am-2pm