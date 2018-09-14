5 things you can get upto in the Gympie region this weekend
HAVE any plans this weekend? We've compiled a list of things you can get upto.
SATURDAY
1. Springtime at Springhalls
Address: 741 Shadbolt Rd, Cedar Pocket
When: 1-5:30pm
Cost: $45 per adult, $20 per child (5-15 years). Children under 5 are free
This year Springtime at Springhalls takes on an Italian ambiance with Opera by Vavachi. The day will feature a decadent Italian high tea, icy negroni and aperol spritz, bocce on the lawn, market stall shopping, raffles, buonino box with treats from local businesses, auctions and an elegante hat competition. A courtesy bus from the Civic Centre top car park will leave at 1pm and will be returning from the property at 5.30pm. All funds raised go to the Little Haven Palliative Care.
2. Devils 20th Anniversary
Address: Albert Park - River Rd, Gympie
When: Midday-10pm
Cost: $7 entry fee, $5 Pensioners
This weekend the Gympie Devils celebrate 20 amazing years this Saturday at Albert Park in one of the most exciting events in Gympie Rugby League history.
Be sure to be in attendance to witness four fantastic games of rugby league, including the rivalry between Wanderers and Brothers, as well as a special main event kicking off at 4pm between the Gympie Devils all stars and the Brisbane Broncos old boys team.
Plenty of activities for everyone, including a jumping castle for the kids and the usual bar on the hill for those who will be a bit thirsty.
3. Menopause The Musical - Women on Fire
Address: Gympie Civic Centre - 3234 Mellor St, Gympie
When: 7:30-9:30pm
Cost: $42-$45 (You can book tickets here gympieboxoffice.com.au)
This hilarious musical parody staged to classic tunes from the '60s, '70s and '80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles. Set in a department store, four women with seemingly nothing in common but a black lace bra on sale, come to find they have more to share than ever imagined.
The cast makes fun of their woeful hot flashes, forgetfulness, mood swings, wrinkles, night sweats and chocolate binges.
SUNDAY
4. The Great Gympie Duck Race
Address: Mary River Weir behind Albert Park
When: 11am-1pm
Cost: $5
Don't miss the Duck Race that starts at 11am. There will be up to 2000 ducks that will race to be the quickest quacker in Gympie. There will be cash prizes for the winners. It's two hours of family fun entertainment.
There will be a variety of food, drink and entertainment stalls down near the river bank and free jumping castle for the kids with two hours of family entertainment. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the face painters are unable to come at this time.
Hurry in and contact the Gympie Central State School on 54802111 as ducks are selling fast.
Any remaining ducks will be available for purchase on the day. Alternately you can purchase a duck from One Mile SS, Chatsworth SS, Gympie Special SS, Gympie East SS or the Victory Squash Courts.
5. Markets
Gympie Museum Markets
Address: Lake Alford Duck Ponds
When: 7am-12pm
Enjoy live music whilst browsing through the extensive array of stalls.
Kilkivan Markets
Address: Kilkivan Railway Station
When: 7am-12pm
Imbil Country Markets
Address: Central Park, Yabba Rd
When: 8am-2pm