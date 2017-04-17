5 things you can do with kids in Gympie on Easter Monday

1. TAKE A SWIM AND A SLIDE

THE new Gympie Aquatic Centre is open today until 5pm. It's the last day for the slides so make sure you take advantage of it and grab one last bit of slippery fun before school starts tomorrow.

Prices:

Adults (16 years and over): $5

Children and seniors: $3.50

Under 2: Free

Family package (2 adults and 2 children): $15

Unlimited slide pass: $6

2. CATCH A MOVIE

There are two great movies screening for kids at the Gympie Cinemas today:

The Lego Batman Movie, 12pm today

BRUCE Wayne must not only deal with the criminals of Gotham City, but also the responsibility of raising a boy he adopted.

Starring Voiced by: Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson

All Admits $10

Beauty and the Beast (PG), 4pm today

An adaptation of the Disney fairy tale about a monstrous-looking prince and a young woman who fall in love.

Starring Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans

3. GO BOWLING

GYMPIE Ten Pin is open today and offering the last day of its special school holiday deal.

For $13.50 you can get a game of ten pin bowling, a cup of hot chips and a drink.

The centre is open from 10am until late today.

4. FEED THE DUCKS

WHY not make the most of the beautiful sunshine with a visit to Lake Alford.

Kids can expel some of that Easter sugar at the all-abilities playground before saying hello to our feathered friends on the lake.

Please note there are new rules for feeding the ducks:

5. TAKE A HIKE

JUST 3km from the town centre, you can make the most of Gympie's trail network for walking, mountain biking and horse riding. at Victory Heights.

Accessed from Bath Tce between the historic Victory Hotel and Gympie North Railway Station, the trails weave through 60ha of mature eucalypt forest with 9km of signposted mountain biking trails ranging in difficulty from beginner to experienced levels, including a purpose designed kids/challenge track suitable for smaller children and novice riders.

There are also 12km of shared-use fire roads and multi-use trails that are suited for walkers, cyclists and horse riders.

See Victory Heights Trail map here.

If you would prefer to go a bit further afield check out all the walking tracks we have within the Gympie region here.