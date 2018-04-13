5 Things to do tomorrow around Gympie
ROY GROOM PLUMBING 100 CLUB CUP RACE DAY
WHEN: Saturday at 11am.
WHERE: Gympie Turf Club - Exhibition Road.
HOW MUCH:$10 entry
Head along to the Gympie Turf Club on exhibition road for a great day of country racing.
There's a five race program tomorrow with the first race running from 1pm.
There'll be an Fashions on the Field competition for cash and prizes, bar, dining room and TAB Facilities
And a live band will kick off the after party.
SILENT FILM SCREENING
WHEN: Saturday at 12pm
WHERE:Majestic Theatre, Pomona.
HOW MUCH: Tickets at the door for $15 or free for school aged children accompanied by an adult.
Ron West will host at a silent film at the famous Majestic Theatre Pomona, the only authentic silent film theatre in the world.
There are public screenings every market day at 12 noon.The next one is today or book a group of 20 or more for a private screening on the day of your choice. For more information call 5485 2330.
MELONY'S DRAG QUEEN BINGO
WHEN: Saturday. The balls drop at 7.30pm
WHERE: Majestic Theatre Pomona.
HOW MUCH: $20 from themajestictheatre.com.au or trybooking.
Get your bow tie and feather boa ready for an unforgettable night of glitz and glamour. There's a prize for the most creative costume. You're in for a hilarious night of bingo, fun and laughter. (+18 ONLY)
For more information call 54852330
FREE MOVIE IN THE PARK
WHAT: The Peanuts Movie
WHEN: Saturday, 7-9pm.
WHERE: Chatsworth Hall
HOW MUCH: Free!
Bring the family along for a night of family friendly fun at the free Movies in the Park.
Hosted by the Chatsworth Hall Committee, food and drinks will be available to buy. This is an unsupervised event.
Visit facebook.com/gympie regionalcouncil for cancellation advice.
SHOWGIRL HIGH TEA
WHEN: Saturday 2-5pm
WHERE: Pie Creek Hall
HOW MUCH: $30 per head - tickets via Show Office on 5482 1721.
Come join Gympie Dairy Showgirl entrant Klarhys Campbell for a scrumptious High Tea.
Traditional handmade sweets, cakes and sandwiches will be on offer, prepared by Gympie's best cooks.
Free champagne on arrival, raffles and cash bar available.