5 things to do today in the Gympie region

1. FINDING FOSSILS
WHEN: Today, 11am-noon
WHERE: Gympie Bone Museum, Shop 8 Condies Arcade, 163 Mary St.
COST: Gold coin donation
PALEONTOLOGIST Michelle Johnston will be visiting Gympie Bone Museum to lead the Kronosaurus Korner Fish Mash Challenge.
Michelle will be leading a group to sort through ancient limestone samples from Western Queensland, looking for fish vertebrae, jaws, teeth, shark teeth and even fossilised poo! This will all be sent back to Kronosaurus Korner for further scientific analysis.
If you've got a microscope attachment for your mobile phone or even a magnifying glass, then bring it along.
2. HOWL AT THE MOON PARTY
WHEN: Tonight 6.30-11.30pm
WHERE: Silky Oak Tea Gardens, 33 Priddy Rd, Kia Ora
RESERVE your table for the legendary Howl at the Moon pig on spit with entertainment by Buzz Karaoke.
There'll be fun for the whole family plus they have cold, crafted beers and ciders made on the premises.
Call 5486 5535 to book.
3. COOLOOLA COVE VIETNAM VETERANS MARKET
WHEN: Today 7am-noon
WHERE: Cooloola Cove Veteran & Community Hall, cnr Nautilus Dr and Santa Maria Crt, Cooloola Cove
COOLOOLA Cove Veteran & Community Hall Markets occur on the first Saturday of each month in the grounds of Vets Hall.
Why not grab a bite to eat and a cuppa at the cafe while you browse the various stalls including fruit and vegetables and handicrafts?
4. PARA TAN SOUND HEALING CIRCLE
WHEN: Today, 2-4pm
WHERE: Free2B Yoga Hall, 83 Monkland St, Gympie
COST: $18pp plus $2 donation for hall cost
LEARN universal healing sounds that heal on a deep cellular level.
Reprogram your DNA and release cellular memories of trauma, pain and illness that affect your health and wellbeing.
In the healing circle, you will learn the tones of universal healing sounds and how they affect various parts of your body and their connection to your organs, chakras and emotions.
Through universal healing sounds you can release stuck and stagnant energies that if left unattended will eventually cause pain and illnesses stored in your DNA memories.
5. WIDGEE MARKETS
WHEN: Today, 7am-noon
WHERE: 2226 Gympie-Woolooga Rd, Widgee
HELD the first Saturday of every month, the Widgee Markets are set up in the grounds of the Widgee General Store.
This week the funds will go to the War Memorial Committee for a free breakfast on Anzac Day.
Come along and support the sausage sizzle and stroll through the market stalls selling everything from fruit and vegetables, books, clothing, plants, bric-a-brac, collectables, furnishings, games, puzzles, china and glassware and so much more. Sites cost $5.