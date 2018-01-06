5 things to do today in the Gympie region

THE WHOLE TOOTH: While a tooth from a giant goanna may not be what you are looking for, there may be teeth to detect at the Fossil Find today.

1. FINDING FOSSILS

WHEN: Today, 11am-noon

WHERE: Gympie Bone Museum, Shop 8 Condies Arcade, 163 Mary St.

COST: Gold coin donation

PALEONTOLOGIST Michelle Johnston will be visiting Gympie Bone Museum to lead the Kronosaurus Korner Fish Mash Challenge.

Michelle will be leading a group to sort through ancient limestone samples from Western Queensland, looking for fish vertebrae, jaws, teeth, shark teeth and even fossilised poo! This will all be sent back to Kronosaurus Korner for further scientific analysis.

If you've got a microscope attachment for your mobile phone or even a magnifying glass, then bring it along.

2. HOWL AT THE MOON PARTY

WHEN: Tonight 6.30-11.30pm

WHERE: Silky Oak Tea Gardens, 33 Priddy Rd, Kia Ora

RESERVE your table for the legendary Howl at the Moon pig on spit with entertainment by Buzz Karaoke.

There'll be fun for the whole family plus they have cold, crafted beers and ciders made on the premises.

Call 5486 5535 to book.

3. COOLOOLA COVE VIETNAM VETERANS MARKET

WHEN: Today 7am-noon

WHERE: Cooloola Cove Veteran & Community Hall, cnr Nautilus Dr and Santa Maria Crt, Cooloola Cove

COOLOOLA Cove Veteran & Community Hall Markets occur on the first Saturday of each month in the grounds of Vets Hall.

Why not grab a bite to eat and a cuppa at the cafe while you browse the various stalls including fruit and vegetables and handicrafts?

4. PARA TAN SOUND HEALING CIRCLE

WHEN: Today, 2-4pm

WHERE: Free2B Yoga Hall, 83 Monkland St, Gympie

COST: $18pp plus $2 donation for hall cost

LEARN universal healing sounds that heal on a deep cellular level.

Reprogram your DNA and release cellular memories of trauma, pain and illness that affect your health and wellbeing.

In the healing circle, you will learn the tones of universal healing sounds and how they affect various parts of your body and their connection to your organs, chakras and emotions.

Through universal healing sounds you can release stuck and stagnant energies that if left unattended will eventually cause pain and illnesses stored in your DNA memories.

5. WIDGEE MARKETS

WHEN: Today, 7am-noon

WHERE: 2226 Gympie-Woolooga Rd, Widgee

HELD the first Saturday of every month, the Widgee Markets are set up in the grounds of the Widgee General Store.

This week the funds will go to the War Memorial Committee for a free breakfast on Anzac Day.

Come along and support the sausage sizzle and stroll through the market stalls selling everything from fruit and vegetables, books, clothing, plants, bric-a-brac, collectables, furnishings, games, puzzles, china and glassware and so much more. Sites cost $5.