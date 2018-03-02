5 Things to do this weekend

1. ASH BIRT MEMORIAL HOCKEY MATCH

When: Today, 2pm

Where: Gympie Hockey Centre, Power Rd

THIS special memorial match marks the start of the Gympie Hockey calendar.

The match is a tribute to Gympie's Corporal Ashley Birt, who was killed in Afghanistan while serving in 2011 at 22 years old.

Ash wore the colours of both the Maryborough Brothers and Cooloola Heat and the two sides have been coming together for this game since 2012.

2. ENERGY AND WELLBEING EXPO

When: Today, 9am 'til 4pm

Where: Gympie Civic Centre, Mellor St, Gympie

DON'T miss this festival of meditations, massages, handmade local products, music, psychic readings and spiritual artists.

Special guests from around southeast Queensland including palmistry reader Caithe Cameron will be in attendance.

An aura camera available for photos for $60 each and psychic readings are available for $40 for 30 minutes.

Cost: $5 per adult - children free

Please note: No ATM available so bring cash.

3. GALLERY TURNS 20

When: Today, from 10am

Where: Gympie regional Gallery, 39 Nash St

IT'S the Gympie Regional Gallery's birthday and you're invited to celebrate. There will be circus skills workshops, pottery and print making and a mural the whole public can get involved in. Don't miss the cutting of the cake at 2pm, followed by live music and tapas.

More details on Page 14.

4. CELBRATING

150 RACE DAY

When: Today

Where: Gympie Turf Club, Southside

FEELING lucky? You might want to head trackside.

Gympie Turf Club will kick off the race season by celebrating their history today as they celebrate 150 years of racing in Gympie. Race-goers can get excited as the first race will start at 1.15pm.

5. CLEAN UP OZ DAY

When: Tomorrow

Where: Across the Gympie region

IT'S not too late to register for Clean Up Australia Day in the Gympie region. The day is made up of volunteers making an effort to rid our region of rubbish.

You can get involved with any number of community sites at Gympie, Amamoor, Victory Heights, Glenwood, Southside and Imbil tomorrow.

To register as a volunteer visit www. cleanupaustraliaday.org.au/index.html.