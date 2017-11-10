5 things to do in Gympie this weekend

FUN: The Cherry Ripes at the entrance to the Mary River Festival.

1. Mary River Festival

WHEN: Today, 11.30am - 7.30pm

WHERE: In the heart of Kandanga

COST: Free

WHAT better way to celebrate the beautiful river that the Gympie region is built around than a day of festivities in the Mary Valley?

The motto of the day is Healthy Rivers Flow Free to the Sea and there will be plenty to celebrate with fun, food, dance and poetry.

World music drummer Ziko Hart will run workshops and other entertainment acts include The Dragon and the Turtle Ites, Michelle Clifford, Ev n Flo and the Chontia Robinson Trio with All Strings Attached ending the night.

Laser show, lantern parade, all kinds of food and activities.

A poet's breakfast will run tomorrow morning.

2. Antiques Show

WHERE: Pavilion, Gympie Showgrounds

WHEN: Today 8am-4pm and tomorrow 8am-1pm.

COST: $8 adults and children under 14 free

Don't miss the first Antique Show in Gympie this weekend.

Tens of thousands of treasures are looking for new homes, including home decorations, collectables, jewellery (of all ages), ceramics, military gear and coins.

There will also be a lot of English antiques similar to those seen on television program The Antiques Roadshow.

Relax and have a coffee and a bite to eat in between shopping.

Antique fair in GYmpe John Edwards from the Gold Coast. Renee Albrecht

3: Club 88's Big Birthday

WHEN: Tonight from 9pm

WHERE: Club 88

It's been a fantastic year of music and fun at Gympie's Club 88.

And to celebrate their big milestone, they're throwing one hell of a birthday party.

Featuring guests from Brisbane and beyond, as well as plenty of prizes and a food truck out front - it's the perfect local night out.

Entry is $10 from 9pm.

4: Livi Robins Live

WHEN: Tonight from 9pm

WHERE: The Royal Hotel

If the club scene doesn't appeal there are plenty of other options for your Saturday night live music.

Making her return to the Royal Hotel stage is favourite Livi Robbins.

5. Gympie Tai Chi

WHEN: 9am and 10am, today

WHERE: Gympie Indoor Bowls Centre, Graham St

This self-paced course will provide strengthening and stretching exercises.

It teaches breathing techniques and a series of tai chi moves called "forms”, creating a routine which focuses on weight shift and toe clearance.

Tai chi has been found to improve mobility and movement, resulting in confidence building and reducing the risk of falls in many people.

Everybody is welcome and can start at any time.

For information phone Rod 0418113133 or Betty 54823579.