5 things that happened in the region over the weekend

Here are five things which made headlines in our region.

1. Curra crash

A crash near Curra. Arthur Gorrie

IT WAS a close call for one group of travellers on the Bruce Highway yesterday when their car rolled over near Curra yesterday.

The northbound sedan was the only vehicle involved in the crash, and appeared to have veered off the road and into a ditch on the side of the highway.

It appears nobody was seriously hurt.

2. Fundrasier for Bryce

TERRIBLE LOSS: Bryce Brunjes-Kilshaw, one of two local men tragically killed in a single-vehicle crash at Curra. Facebook

ALDI staff members came together to remember Bryce Brunjes-Kilshaw, a young Gympie man who died in a horror crash with Sam Bourke at Curra last month.

The staff of the Gympie store held the event to raise money for Mr Brunjes-Kilshaw's family and his memorial.

Aldi store manager Tom Sturme said Mr Brunjes-Kilshaw, who had been a trainee store manager at Aldi, was always smiling and the "life of the party”.

3. Budget blow-up continues

Gympie Regional Council 2018: Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald. The fallout over last week's budget adoption has continued. Renee Albrecht

THE fallout over last week's Gympie Regional Council budget continues, with Cr Daryl Dodt being widely criticised in the wake of his controversial social media comments about two fellow councillors.

In letters from the community Division 8 by-election candidate Tim Jerome said Cr Dodt was "out of touch”, local resident Julia Lawrence has asked if this is "the worst council in Gympie's history”, and Cr Hilary Smerdon has voiced his right to vote however he wishes.

Cr Dodt had slammed Crs Bob Fredman and Glen Hartwig for voting against the budget over their "narrow personal demands”.

4. Man thrown from horse

The RACQ Lifeflight helicopter was dispatched to north of Gympie after a man was thrown from his horse. RACQ Lifeflight

THE RACQ Lifeflight helicopter was called to a private property yesterday afternoon after a man was thrown from his horse.

The man, in his 40s, was first treated by Queensland Ambulance Services before being airlifted to Hervey bay Hospital.

5. Devereauxs (Deverii?) return to town

THE GANG'S ALL HERE: The Devereaux household, or bus-hold as they might more accurately have been called in recent months, are back in town, all seven of them. Arthur Gorrie

WELL-KNOWN bloggers Bruce and Tracey Devereaux are back into town after 18 months of travelling around Australia in their bus.

While they did not say how long they will be in Gympie for this time, the couple said it was good to be home because "there's no place like Gympie”.

And given how long they were away, there was no shortage of surprise over how much things had changed.

But not everything.

"One of the things that hasn't changed is that Gympie is still friendly and lovely,” Tracey said.