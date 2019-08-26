5 things that happened in the Gympie region this weekend

BIG WEEKEND: From Gympie's biggest event on the calendar to incredible sport clashes to emergencies that kept paramedics and fire fighters busy- it all happened in the Gympie region this weekend.

BIG WEEKEND: From Gympie's biggest event on the calendar to incredible sport clashes to emergencies that kept paramedics and fire fighters busy- it all happened in the Gympie region this weekend. Contributed

1. Three bike crashes in one afternoon

PARAMEDICS were called to three separate crashes within four hours, including one which left a young man seriously injured on Saturday afternoon.

The man, in his 20s, was been flown to the Royal Brisbane Hospital after he collided with a tree on a private property on Donald Rd at Curra just after 2pm, a Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said.

He was rushed to Gympie Hospital "under lights and sirens" in a critical condition, and then flown to the RBH.

A blue Triumph motorbike was recovered near the body over an edge of a winding Sunshine Coast hinterland road on the weekend. Contributed

RELATED: Dead rider's body could have been there for days

MORE WEEKEND MOTORBIKE TRAGEDY: Tragic end to 'generous' man's final ride

Less than two hours later, paramedics were called east to another bike crash at Veteran where a man in his 30s who came off his dirt bike suffered hip and hand injuries at a private property off Gardner Rd just before 3.3.0pm.

He was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Emergency crews were then called to a third bike crash at a Booubyjan near Ettrickdale Rd just after 6pm where a rider suffered hip and shoulder injuries.

The rider was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

2. Gympie Music Muster goes off

2019 Gympie Muster - Clement Mcateeo Troy Jegers

THE region's biggest event on the calendar was in full swing over the weekend as Amamoor State Forest was alive with thousands of country music fans soaking up fun.

The Gympie Times snapped hundreds of fans at the 38th edition of the festival:

MORE: Honey Badger ready to party hearty at the Muster

3. Fire at Widgee

A large grass fire broke out at The Palms yesterday. Claudia Baxter

UP TO six fire crews were on the scene of a grass fire at Widgee that broke out about 12.30pm yesterday.

The fire, that ignited at The Palms near De Castella Rd, was brought under control late yesterday afternoon, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service representative said this morning.

Some stacks of timber continued to smoulder but these were being wetted down at last report, which was at 4pm to 5pm.

They were surrounded by burnt areas and were considered safe.

Landholders were monitoring the situation and fire fighters were expected to revisit the area today to ensure safety.

4. Gympie's first taste of A-grade rugby

Rugby union - Stingrays v Cyclones. Bec Singh

TWO Gympie union players got to experience the taste of A-grade footy in the Sunshine Coast Stingrays colts under-19s and men's teams on Saturday at Albert Park.

It was a double celebration as the two Stingrays sides defeated the Gold Coast Cyclones, 39-20 in the colts and an astonishing 53-22 in the men's.

Colts Brae McAllister and the men's Ryan Gottke could not be faulted for their efforts.

Gympie Hammers president Jason McPherson said just simply getting the two games to Albert Park was a massive achievement and to have two players put on the Stingrays jersey just topped it off.

"We will build on this as a club and hopefully this will be an annual event and not the same weekend as the Gympie Music Muster," he said.

"We had a few of our boys train for the colts side and Brae was able to push his way in and found himself with a position on the wing."

FULL STORY HERE

5. Gympie's Top Coach crowned

TOP COACH: Gympie' Junior sports stalwart Shereene Moy and popular jiu-jitsu coach lead the charge in the hunt for Gympie's Top Coach. Contributed

IT WAS down to the wire for two of Gympie's most inspiring community leaders who led the charge in the vote for Gympie Top Coach late Friday.

Out of 40 incredible finalists, Gympie's Brazilian jiu-jitsu aficionado Rex Carney just edged out junior sports stalwart Shereene Moy, with 17 per cent of the vote over 14 percent.

Dedication, passion and selflessness sums up their inspiring stories.

READ THEIR FULL STORY HERE

TOP COACH: These inspiring Gympie men and women are nominated for Gympie's Top Coach. Have your say now in the online poll. Contributed

And in case you missed it, here are the profiles of all our incredible 40 finalists in Gympie's Top Coach: