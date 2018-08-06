5 things that happened in the Gympie region in 48 hours

Three grass fires broke out in the Gympie region over the weekend. (File pic)

1. Power pole crash, Saturday 10.22pm

A MAN was taken to Gympie Hospital after rolling his vehicle and crashing into a power pole on the Bruce Highway at Two Mile.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, the driver- a man, aged about 30, removed himself from his car after striking the pole on Chatsworth Rd close to the Two Mile State School.

He was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition with unknown injuries, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

2. Jazz & Wine Festivities, Saturday

LOCALS and Gympie Hospital supporters made the most of their weekend with a fun day out in the sunshine at Saturday's Wishlist Jazz & Wine Festival at the Gunabul Homestead.

Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival - Mareen Walters, Theresa Field, Glenn Field, Nicole Atkinson, Kerry Zaninetti, Barry Webb, Alison Stockel. Leeroy Todd

The event, which has raised more than $62,500 in the past two years for Gympie Hospital, included live music, cheese platters from Kenilworth Dairies, a wide selection of fine wine, beer, other beverages and a gourmet barbecue.

The weeken'd event raised money for a $19,532 Telehealth Service for Gympie Hospital's Paediatric Room, "to connect the region's young patients with top paediatric specialists" at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

3. Inskip crash, Sunday 3.45pm

EMERGENCY crews rushed to Inskip Point Rd at Inskip Point on Sunday afternoon after reports of a car crashing into a tree.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said there had been no entrapments as a result of the crash, but there were reports of a 7-year-old occupant sustaining minor seatbelt injuries.

Nobody required transport to hospital.

4. Lower Wonga blaze, Sunday, 5pm

A GRASS fire that jumped the road near Lower Wonga Hall was contained by multiple fire crews on Sunday afternoon.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service warned of potential smoke-related dangers after the blaze at Sexton Road and the Wide Bay Highway started about 12:21pm.

A QFES Media spokeswoman said the officers had the blaze under control "shortly after 1pm", with the area dampening and blackening out by 1:40pm and completely extinguished by 4pm.

It was the second weekend fire in the region as multiple crews worked through Saturday afternoon to control a two-acre blaze at Araluen.

While on Friday, firefighters fought and contained a 100 acre blaze at Widgee that was believed to have been started by a slasher, a Queensland Fire and Rescue spokesman said.

QFES crews were also kept busy further west by a grass fire burning at Kingaroy on Saturday night, which was "under control" at 11:20pm.

5. Bells Bridge crash, Monday, 4.45am

THE driver of a car that crashed on the Bruce Highway near Bells Bridge was taken to Gympie Hospital early Monday morning.

The driver, who the Queensland Ambulance could provide no details of, had neck pain but was stable.

No other vehicles were involved.