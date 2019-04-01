5 things that happened in Gympie region over the weekend

Saturday

1. Gympie teens hurt in Amamoor crash

Car crashes into tree at Amamoor. Troy Jegers

IT was a horrible start to the weekend for two Gympie teenagers who struck a tree with their vehicle in Amamoor on Saturday afternoon.

Billy Lord and his mate David Story were driving a Hyundai sedan when at about 3.20pm their vehicle hit a tree on Edwards Road and Diamondfield Road.

Friday night

2. Man airlifted with serious injuries after crash near Gympie

A YOUNG man was airlifted to hospital with a serious head injury on Friday night after his car rolled at Kanigan, just north of Gympie.

Saturday

3. 'TRAGIC': Missing teens found dead at Fraser Island lake

Picturesque Lake Mackenzie Courtesy of Fraser Coast Tourism

A FRASER Island tourism operator is working alongside authorities after two Japanese teenagers drowned at Lake McKenzie.

Jeff Ellison, chief executive officer of SeaLink, which owns Eurong Beach and Kingfisher Bay resorts on the island, said the students were part of a school group staying on the island.

Saturday

4. Rain fills tanks and delights residents

Raining one day, perfect the next...Rainbow Beach had magic weather on Sunday - following Saturday's rain. Frances Klein

RAIN bucketed the region on Saturday with Gympie receiving 48mm in a 24-hour period - most falling mid to late Saturday.

Cedar Pocket Dam received 49mm, Sexton 39mm, Glenwood 43mm and Goomboorian 34mm.

The downpour cleared the air bringing a cool change and serving up a spectacular clear, sunny autumn day yesterday.

Sunday

5. Autopsy revealed of Gympie mum's suspicious death

Kirra McLoughlin Contributed

BASHED and catastrophically brain-damaged, her fragile 159cm frame covered in more than 100 bruises, young mother-of-four Kirra McLoughlin died in what her family says were the most horrific and suspicious circumstances.

On Sunday more details have been revealed about what the young Gympie woman suffered.

