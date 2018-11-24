5 things that happened in Gympie over the weekend

Too busy enjoying the sunshine on the weekend? Here's what you might have missed around Gympie.

Too busy enjoying the sunshine on the weekend? Here's what you might have missed around Gympie. Contributed

Late night crash

A SINGLE vehicle crash at North Deep Creek late Friday night left a woman needing further treatment at Gympie Hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Services reported a female patient had been taken to hospital as a precaution after the car she was travelling in reportedly crashed into a tree on North Deep Creek Road at about 9.30pm.

Legends turn out for races 150 years

Ken and Janelle Condon Connor Peckitt

IT WAS all smiles last night at the Gympie Turf Club Gala Dinner, the official celebration of 150 years of racing in the region on Friday night.

Part-owner of four-time Cox Plate winner Winx Peter Tighe featured as a speaker at the dinner, while Champion jockey Chris Munce, premiership winning trainer Tony Gollan, the four Cox Plates won by Winx, and the Melbourne Cup won by Rogan Josh in 1999 under trainer Bart Cummings were also among the star attractions.

Gob-smacked Gympie woman wins new car

OH WHAT A FEELING: Gympie woman Sylvia Fielding with her new Mazda that she won at the weekend. Philippe Coquerand

A BRAND new Mazda from Madill Motor Group had somebody's name on it on the weekend - and the new owner could not be happier.

Gympie woman wins brand new Mazda: WATCH the moment a Gympie woman wins a brand new Mazda.

Purchased by the Gympie Turf Club to celebrate 150 years of racing, Gympie's Sylvia Fielding was left speechless when she was announced the winner.

"I just couldn't believe it," she said.

Blaze in Gympie region's south

EIGHT fire trucks were monitoring a fire at Bollier which at one point required the efforts of a dozen crews to keep it in hand.

A Queensland Fire services spokesman said firefighters managed to contain the blaze, which was burning near Tuchekoi and Parkinson roads, just before 1pm yesterday.

Soft start to multi-million dollar Gympie CBD project

Energex replaces power lines and poles on Upper Mary St Gympie Scott Kovacevic

WORK on the controversial $3 million Upper Mary St upgrade appears to be underway with Energex workers today beginning to replace and upgrade powerlines in the street.

The old four-line wires along the length of the street are being removed for two-line bundles, a change which should provide a cleaner look for the CBD.

Old poles are also being replaced, and the northbound lane has been blocked to traffic.

