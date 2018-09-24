5 things that happened in Gympie over the weekend

WEEKEND WRAP: From pleasure to pain: it was a dramatic weekend in Gympie.

WEEKEND WRAP: From pleasure to pain: it was a dramatic weekend in Gympie. Contributed

1. Sky diver crash-lands into tree (Saturday, 12.30pm)

A SKYDIVER crash-landed into a tree and fell more than 10m to the ground at the Mitchell Creek Rock 'N' Blues Festival at Kandanga Creek on Saturday.

Skydiver caught in tree at Mitchell Creek. Contributed

The 59-year-old man was one of three skydivers landing as part of a demonstration for the festival when the flag he was trailing got caught in a pine tree.

"He cut that flag free and proceeded to drop slowly to the branches and he actually hit the ground," a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service officer at the scene said.

"We were dispatched because he was caught in the tree but he managed to free himself enough to drop to the ground."

The man lost consciousness and was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with head injuries.

The traffic trying to get into the Mitchell Creek Rock 'N' Blues Festival. Bec Singh

2. Woolooga fire contained (Sunday, 10am)

AFTER wreaking havoc on the region for four days, the devastating Woolooga-Sexton fire was declared "contained" yesterday morning.

The fire was burning within control lines while firefighters continued to keep a watchful eye on it.

Woolooga fire 2018. Renee Albrecht

A QFES spokesman said "good reports" had come in from crews about the blaze, which destroyed more than 10,000ha of land over the past four days.

While the bulk of the fire had moved towards Devils Mountain, he said firefighters would remain in the area for the next several days to monitor "a small amount of embers burning away".

Firefighters continue battling the devastating Woolooga blaze on Friday morning. Frances Klein & Phil Coquerand

3. Boy hit by car at Inskip Point (Sunday, 11am)

A 7-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being struck by a car while camping at Inskip Point yesterday.

The boy was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after the incident.

Police said the boy was "hit by a vehicle at low speed".

4. Two dirt-bike crashes (Saturday afternoon)

TWO separate dirtbike-related incidents occurred at Rainbow Beach and Goomboorian on Saturday afternoon.

Two patients were treated for minor but unspecified injuries, the Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed.

The Rainbow Beach crash victim was brought to the Rainbow Beach Surf Club after crashing on a trail.

5. Large Races turn out (Saturday afternoon)

Races - Michelle Dunkley, Kathie Delisser, Karen Brus, Rachael Greensill. Leeroy Todd

GYMPIE showed up in style at The Gympie Times Ladies' Race Day on Saturday.

Our photographer was around to capture all of the fun and festivity, and you can check out the snaps right here:

PHOTOS: 28 stylish snaps from The Gympie Times Race Day