5 things that happened in Gympie on the weekend

A cow stuck in the Mary River and a crash at Goomboorian made up part of the busy weekend around the Gympie region.

A cow stuck in the Mary River and a crash at Goomboorian made up part of the busy weekend around the Gympie region. Contributed

1. Cow rescued

AN unlucky cow stuck in the Mary River had a lucky escape Saturday afternoon.

A cow was rescued from the Mary River on Saturday. Contributed

The Gympie Times is still confirming how the cow was helped but it is known a man was staying with the cow while waiting for help for the animal.

The Gympie Times was informed the cow was saved late Saturday.

The location of a cow stuck in the Mary River. Contributed

More details to follow.

2. Winners are grinners

FROM fancy dresses to fascinators, suits and sunglasses, fashion was all the rage at the Gympie Turf Club on Saturday for the Gympie RSL Club Cup.

Races - Carly Wickson and Louise Gibson LEEROY TODD

The Classic category was taken out by Helen Strong, while Rebecca Nelson won the Contemporary and Rachael Murray claimed the Best Headwear crown.

You can see all of the winners' style - and that which was rocked by many others at the Cup - in the gallery below.

3. Two car smash

Six people were taken to hospital with minor injuries following a two-car smash on Tin Can Bay Rd on Sunday. Contributed

SIX people were taken to Gympie Hospital on Sunday afternoon after two cars crashed on Tin Can Bay Rd at Goomboorian.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 4pm.

A Gympie police spokesman said all six people were in a stable condition and did not suffer threatening injures.

4. Van rollover

TWO people escaped serious injury when their van crashed on the Wide Bay Highway near Woolooga on Sunday afternoon.

A police spokesman said they were called after another driver found the single-vehicle crash about 1.20pm.

He said the van's occupants were able to escape the wreck before emergency crews arrived.

They are reported to be walking around and "seem to have no visible injuries”, he said.

5. Bike crash

A MOUNTAIN bike mishap near Gympie on Sunday ended with a man airlifted to the Sunshine Coast.

Emergency crews were called out to the Kybong property at 12.15pm after the man fell while riding his bike.

He was assessed at the scene, and emergency services called for the Lifeflight Helicopter fifteen minutes later.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandria Hospital in a stable condition.