5 things that happened in 48 hours in the Gympie region

Emergency services attended at least three crashes in the Gympie region over thew weekend.

Emergency services attended at least three crashes in the Gympie region over thew weekend. Contributed

Friday 11pm:

Fire destroys home

FIRE destroyed a family home at Wilson's Pocket near Gympie as its residents were forced to watch on Friday night.

Six firecrews responded to a call that a property on Yeltukka Rd, near Wilson's Pocket Rd, was fully engulfed in fire shortly before 11pm.

No residents were home but a QFES spokeswoman said they returned to find crews battling the blaze.

The roof collapsed after midnight, forcing firefighters to turn their attention to containing the blaze to protect neighbouring properties.

The fire had spread to vegetation outside the home but crews extinguished the secondary blaze before it threatened other homes.

Firefighters will remain on the scene for several hours dampening down but the structure could not be saved.

No injuries were reported.

Bureau of Meteorology has warned fire danger in the Gympie region remains high and a fire ban is currently in place.

Friday 11.30pm:

Third horror crash

A woman has been critically injured in a crash near Gympie. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight RACQ Lifeflight

A WOMAN was flown to hospital in a critical condition after escaping a crashed vehicle that caught fire north of Gympie on Friday night.

RACQ Lifeflight Rescue air lifted the woman from the wreckage at about 11:30pm, after she reportedly hit a tree.

The female patient aged in her 40s was able to pull herself from the vehicle just moments before it started burning.

LifeFlight Critical Care Doctor and QAS Flight Paramedic assisted the Queensland Ambulance Service in treating the woman at the scene.

She sustained serious internal injuries and was flown to Royal Brisbane and Womens Hospital.

Saturday 7pm:

Heart of Gold Winners announced

Heart Of Gold Awards ceremony - Troy Jegers

WINNERS were grinners at Saturday night's Heart of Gold Film Festival awards night at the Gympie Civic Centre.

The glittering affair was well attended with Kilkivan State School taking off the coveted prize for Gympie Region Award and $500.

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY HERE

Media Arts Teacher Amelia Olsen was ecstatic with the win.

"I'm the happiest teacher in all of Southeast Queensland right now," she said at last night's awards ceremony.

The Kilkivan State School's entry Second Chances was a 10 minute film made up of seven separate stories told by seven very different students.

Organisers of the Heart of Gold said the win for Kilkivan was remarkable because although the project was conceptualised at the very start of the first term, the students didn't get their camera to film it until half way through the term.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS HERE

Sunday 12.30pm:

Police car crashes

A police officer suffered a head injury when his patrol car rolled at a Black Mountain roundabout on Sunday. Photo: Facebook Contributed

A POLICE officer suffered a head injury after his patrol car crashed at a roundabout at Black Mountain, near Cooroy, yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the patrol car had rolled on a roundabout on Pepperberry Place and Cudgerie Dr about 12.30pm.

The officer suffered a minor head injury and was taken to hospital for observation.

The QPS spokesman said while the cause of the crash had not been confirmed, it did not appear to be the result of a pursuit.

Sunday 7.30pm:

Single vehicle rollover

A WOMAN was airlifted from a crash scene after her car rolled at Bella Creek, south of Gympie last night.

Paramedics were called to the single-vehicle rollover at 7.25pm where the woman was treated for neck and back injuries.

She was talen via rescue helicopter to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.