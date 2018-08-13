5 things that happened at the weekend in Gympie

*WARNING EMBARGOED UNTIL SUNDAY AUGUST 12* Coolum's Cayla Tudehope is one of 25 women vying for the heart of Nick Cummins on The Bachelor. Supplied by Channel 10.

*WARNING EMBARGOED UNTIL SUNDAY AUGUST 12* Coolum's Cayla Tudehope is one of 25 women vying for the heart of Nick Cummins on The Bachelor. Supplied by Channel 10.

1. Car falls off bridge, Sunday 2:57am

A MAN was taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition after crashing his car off the GlenEcho bridge yesterday morning.

The incident occurred just after 3am with no injuries reported.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said initial reports suggest the man had a two metre drop into shallow water after the crash.

The Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

Police are still investigating the incident.

2. Fraser Coast man killed in motorbike crash off Burnett Hwy

A Fraser Coast man in his 50's was killed in a motorbike crash in Goomeri yesterday.

The man from Bidwill was riding his motorbike with a group heading north on the Burnett Highway, according to initial reports.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man was hit by a 4WD.

"As the rider attempted to turn into Boonah Rd, a four-wheel drive travelling behind the man crashed into the motorcycle," the spokeswoman said.

The forensic crash team unit is investigating.

3. GALLERY: High Octane fundraiser for drag legend

THERE was a strong scent of high octane in the air today at the HellTown Hotrod's fundraising event for Captain Cuso.

Captain Cuso, (AKA Allen Boughen) is a famous Australian drag racer from the 1980s who made the switch to circuit racing and now is set to participate in the Touring Car Masters at the V8 Supercars.

Clint Boughen came up for Brisbane and was happy to check out the antique Indian motorcycle and side-car just inside the main doors of Helltown Hotrods. DONNA JONES

Spokesman for the day, Scottie Simpson, said it takes a lot of money to participate in the sport, hence the fundraiser.

One of the dragsters at the fundraising event for Captain Cuso at Helltown Hot rods. DONNA JONES

"Captain Cuso is one of the journeymen of the sport so we're raising funds so he can compete at the highest level of historic racing; the Touring Car Masters,” he said.

4. FULL TIME: Cats smash Waves, progress to finals

FULL-TIME Cats 21.17 (143) defeated Waves 12.5 (77)

THE Cats looked more like their usual selves in the second half of the contest, putting on a dominant display to prevail over Across the Waves by 66 points and increase their chances of taking out the AFL Wide Bay minor premiership.

AFL - Gympie Cats vs Across the Waves Bundaberg FC - Lanze Magin Cats LEEROY TODD

Captain Lanze Magin and fellow midfielders Jesse Lawrence, Kade Kent and Scott Stiefler had it all their own way in the end, consistently getting their hands on the ball and providing top-quality service to forwards Brad Forbes and Bronzen Rowlands.

AFL - Gympie Cats vs Across the Waves Bundaberg FC - Bronzen Rowlands Cats LEEROY TODD

Rowlands rose to the occasion in the last quarter, kicking three consecutive goals before Forbes added two of his own.

5. Cayla gets good energy reading off The Bachelor

CAYLA Tudehope was pleasantly surprised to meet Nick Cummins on The Bachelor.

A fan of the show, both the local and overseas versions, she had expected the next Bachelor to be Bachelorette alumni Cam Cranley.

Energy is very important to the 27-year-old, who grew up in Kandanga south west of Gympie. She now lives in Coolum and works as an energy healer and crystal jewellery designer.

Rather than his impressive rugby career, it was Cummins' knowledge about crystals that impressed her.