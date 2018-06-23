5 things JT won't want to miss when he comes to Gympie
1. Beach footy at Double Island Point
IF IT'S good enough for Hollywood celebrities it's good enough for anyone.
Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth recently visited the popular spot.
After JT gets hungry from all that beach footy, why not go to the popular café Coffee Rocks at Rainbow Beach.
2. Gympie region's steak and veggies
ENJOY the Nolan's private selection range of steak paired nicely with Gympie's famous beans and vegies from the Mary Valley.
As JT will be staying in the Melawondi Spring Retreat in the Mary Valley, he will enjoy the natural bushland and taste the freshly grown produce of the Gympie region.
3. Attend a Gympie race meet
THEY are the State of Origin equivalent of the racing world.
With a large field and great atmosphere, it is the best spot to hopefully back a winner.
The new Pavilion balcony provides a great view of the whole track, while you cheer on your horse.
4. Gympie Aquatic Centre
WHILE Gympie does not get quite as hot as Townsville, temperatures do rise here and is the best spot for JT's girls.
Plus the added bonus of swimming without being stung by jellyfish or concerned about crocodiles.
With two water slides to choose from they can race down the superjet slides.
5. Attend the juniors training session
OUR Junior joeys and junior Mary Valley Stags are excited to show off their kicks and passes which have been inspired by JT.
This is the inaugural year for the Gympie Devils U14s girls squad, which was created off the hard work of Tia McLellan and Charlotte Blackwood.
This is also the first year for the junior Stags, who have about 30 talented players.
With many playing footy since they were young and some playing for the first time, they are all excited to learn from JT and to show the new skills they have learnt this year.