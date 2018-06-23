5 things JT won't want to miss when he comes to Gympie

1. Beach footy at Double Island Point

IF IT'S good enough for Hollywood celebrities it's good enough for anyone.

A beautiful summer's day at Double Island Point. Jade Mahaffey

Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth recently visited the popular spot.

After JT gets hungry from all that beach footy, why not go to the popular café Coffee Rocks at Rainbow Beach.

2. Gympie region's steak and veggies

ENJOY the Nolan's private selection range of steak paired nicely with Gympie's famous beans and vegies from the Mary Valley.

As JT will be staying in the Melawondi Spring Retreat in the Mary Valley, he will enjoy the natural bushland and taste the freshly grown produce of the Gympie region.

3. Attend a Gympie race meet

THEY are the State of Origin equivalent of the racing world.

The Gympie Times Ladies Race Day. Jacob Carson

With a large field and great atmosphere, it is the best spot to hopefully back a winner.

The new Pavilion balcony provides a great view of the whole track, while you cheer on your horse.

4. Gympie Aquatic Centre

WHILE Gympie does not get quite as hot as Townsville, temperatures do rise here and is the best spot for JT's girls.

Devils coach and deputy mayor Bob Leitch at the Gympie Aquatic Centre. Renee Albrecht

Plus the added bonus of swimming without being stung by jellyfish or concerned about crocodiles.

With two water slides to choose from they can race down the superjet slides.

5. Attend the juniors training session

OUR Junior joeys and junior Mary Valley Stags are excited to show off their kicks and passes which have been inspired by JT.

This is the inaugural year for the Gympie Devils U14s girls squad, which was created off the hard work of Tia McLellan and Charlotte Blackwood.

Gympie Devils U/14 Tia McLellan. LEEROY TODD

This is also the first year for the junior Stags, who have about 30 talented players.

With many playing footy since they were young and some playing for the first time, they are all excited to learn from JT and to show the new skills they have learnt this year.