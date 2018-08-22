Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie council is debating a proposed expansion to USC Gympie, but details are scarce as the item is in committee.
Gympie council is debating a proposed expansion to USC Gympie, but details are scarce as the item is in committee. Contributed
Council News

5 things Gympie council will discuss today

scott kovacevic
by
22nd Aug 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PROPOSED expansion of the Gympie USC campus is up for debate today, but information on what that entails is scarce.

The item will be debated in committee at today's meeting, and is is one of 13 things to be put before councillors today.

Included on the agenda is the future of several community facilities at Goomeri.

The council has recommended that the resurfacing and redesign of the town's basketball courts be looked into, while the fence around the old tennis court should be removed ahead of the site's eventual redevelopment.

Gympie Regional Council CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran.
Gympie Regional Council CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran. Phil Coquerand

The Goomeri Pumpkin Festival Inc is also expected to be offered a sublease over the railway station.

They would also be granted $20,000 to refurbish the building, provided further funding is secured for the work.

The region's building approvals are still rising, with June 2018's numbers up 13 per cent per cent on last year's figures.

In a late item added to the agenda, councillors will review the July 2018 financial report.

According to the report the council has $31.7 million in reserves, down from the $47.3 million which was invested at this time last year.

council goomeri gympie council gympie regional council usc gympie
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    GYMPIE FIRE: 'F--- it's closer than I thought'

    premium_icon GYMPIE FIRE: 'F--- it's closer than I thought'

    News North Deep Creek resident Trisha Dunford and her brother were left 'waiting to bolt' as a fire tore through 100ha of bush less than 2km from their homes.

    $3m CBD project could get canned

    premium_icon $3m CBD project could get canned

    Council News Councillor calls for other options to be put on table.

    Watch out Gympie, venomous snakes are now on the move

    premium_icon Watch out Gympie, venomous snakes are now on the move

    News An expert says she's seen more venomous snakes than ever this year.

    Court order: 'No grog, no drugs'

    Court order: 'No grog, no drugs'

    News Jail sentence for man who breached DV order's no grog condition

    Local Partners