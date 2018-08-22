5 things Gympie council will discuss today

Gympie council is debating a proposed expansion to USC Gympie, but details are scarce as the item is in committee.

Contributed

A PROPOSED expansion of the Gympie USC campus is up for debate today, but information on what that entails is scarce.

The item will be debated in committee at today's meeting, and is is one of 13 things to be put before councillors today.

Included on the agenda is the future of several community facilities at Goomeri.

The council has recommended that the resurfacing and redesign of the town's basketball courts be looked into, while the fence around the old tennis court should be removed ahead of the site's eventual redevelopment.

The Goomeri Pumpkin Festival Inc is also expected to be offered a sublease over the railway station.

They would also be granted $20,000 to refurbish the building, provided further funding is secured for the work.

The region's building approvals are still rising, with June 2018's numbers up 13 per cent per cent on last year's figures.

In a late item added to the agenda, councillors will review the July 2018 financial report.

According to the report the council has $31.7 million in reserves, down from the $47.3 million which was invested at this time last year.