5 strange things that happened in Gympie in 24 hours

Cows wandering on the Wide Bay Highway on Tuesday night causing a crash. Philippe Coquerand

1. Cow causes crash

COWS wandering on the Wide Bay Highway caused a crash overnight in Kilkivan.

A Kingaroy driver, 40, hit a cow on a blind corner just before 9pm last night, causing significant damage to the car, Gympie police sergeant Alastair Harris said.

The man was taken to Gympie Hospital with seatbelt-related injuries, while passing drivers removed the cow from the road.

2. Suspicious grass fire

UNKNOWN teens could be responsible for a grass fire on the Tin Can Bay foreshore yesterday afternoon, Gympie police said.

The fire, which broke out opposite Coral Trout Dr at 2.40pm, was controlled by fire fighters and did not threaten any properties, Sgt Harris said.

Police are calling for any information from the public after witnesses saw youngsters near the area acting suspiciously at the time.

If you have information contact Gympie police on 5480 1111 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Norman Point Contributed

3. Short fuel trip

THE Tin Can Bay coast guard came to the rescue of boaties who misjudged their fuel use on the water last night.

A boat, drifting at Norman Point, had to be towed to shore at 8.30pm when it ran out of petrol, Gympie police said.

4. Street sign ignites

FIREFIGHTERS were called to put out a street sign that was on fire outside Gympie business Wide Bay Motorcycles on Hall Rd last night.

The fire, that was high up on the sign, is not being considered suspicious, Sgt Harris said, and was possibly caused by an electrical fault.

Smithfield Street LEEROY TODD

5. Parking tantrum

A MAN who sped off from a parking inspector in Gympie copped a $400 fine for his tantrum yesterday.

While being written a $40 ticket at Smithfield St yesterday morning, the driver squealed off in dispute of the ticket.

Video footage of the man's escape brought him undone though when the parking inspector submitted it to police who charged him with wilfully making noise.

Street cameras and parking inspector body-worn cameras were now able to fight poor driver behaviour in Mary St, Sgt Harris said

"If you're going to behave like an idiot around Mary St, you're likely to cop a fine,” he said.

"Sometimes it is better to take the original ticket then speed off and cop a bigger one.

"Don't be an idiot to the parking inspector - they are just doing their jobs.”