5 stars of the Gympie region help to represent wide bay

FIVE talented Gympie region athletes will get a financial boost from the Federal Government's local sporting champions program.

Weightlifter Ella Taylor, hockey player Connor Innis, bowls player Kyandra Kelly, polocrosse player Laura Hafey and touch player Joshua Wilton will all get money under the program to compete at a representative level.

Gympie hockey player Connor Innis will travel to Hobart next week to compete for Queensland in the Australian Championships. ARTHUR GORRIE

"Wide Bay's sporting champions come from all communities, they participate in a diverse range of sports, and they distinguish themselves in state, national and international competitions,” Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said.

The Federal Government's Local Sporting Champions program supports young sportsmen and women between the ages of 12 and 18, by providing grants of $550 to $750 to help meet the costs of participating in sporting events, including travel, equipment, uniforms and accommodation.

"These young sporting champions build on the Wide Bay region's reputation of producing outstanding athletes and they all do a fine job of representing their sport and their community through their sporting endeavours.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien. Contributed

"I congratulate them on their success and wish them well in their sporting pursuits,” Mr O'Brien said.

"There were many applications for the Local Sporting Champions Program and only limited grants are available, but I am really impressed by the depth of talent, the level of commitment, and the ambition and pursuit of excellence, that the applicants demonstrated.”