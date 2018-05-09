5 sports you won't believe exist in Gympie

1. AERIAL CIRCUS

KIDS have all dreamed about running away and joining the circus.

Mary Valley Circus trainer Kieran Broome can make that fantasy a reality through his aerial circus classes in Imbil.

Combining acrobatics with the circus, aerial circus takes off across a variety of apparatus such as tissue/silks, trapeze, aerial hoop and aerial net.

Broome was taught in Brisbane and made the move to the Gympie region.

"My family are here and I wanted a rural lifestyle, so I brought my work up here," he said.

"The circus is fun and creative, you forget that you are working out. It is affordable compared to other places and it offer an experience of something different."

Broome is not just limited to the aerial circus but offers a bit more variety of all things circus related.

There are open and intermediate classes running on a Sunday and private classes which run on a Tuesday in Imbil.

For more information visit the website here or call Broome on 0439 736 889.

2. JUGGER

JUGGER is one third quidditch, one third jousting and one third rugby league and has been running in Gympie since 2016.

The sport of jugger, like its Harry Potter-inspired cousin quidditch has origins in the film industry.

JUGGER in action. Contributed

Based on a sport that was played in the 1989 film "Salute of the Jugger" the modern adaptation is played across the world.

Two teams compete to win possession of the skull (the ball). One player from each team called the Quick is allowed to carry the skull and score points.

Meanwhile teammates wield spears made of foam and attempt to tag opponents to protect their Quick.

When tagged, a player must kneel, rendering themselves out of action for a short penalty count before rejoining the game.

A point is scored when a Quick carries the skull to their opponent's goal at the opposite end of the field.

After each point is scored the game restarts.

Jugger is an international sport but is particularly popular in Australia.

For more information visit the Facebook page Jugger Gympie or visit the website here.

3. 3D ARCHERY

RATHER than shooting arrows at a colourful pattern of rings, 3D archery takes the basic principals of field archery by shooting at life-like animal targets.

The targets are made of rubber and foam, giving archers a more natural experience.

3D ARCHERY: Faith Robinson and Sue Wallace on target. Contributed

The Cooloola Archers 3D Club started in the Gympie region in 2008 and is still in operation.

For more information contact Marion Brown on 5482 7560.

4. DRAGON BOAT RACING

A TEAM of 20 paddlers, sitting abreast, work in unison to propel the boat forward from a standing start.

The Cooloola Dragon Boat Club has been growing with three women's side in the club.

Dragon boat races at lake Kawana. Warren Lynam

Despite being a small club, the paddlers are competitive.

The club is currently preparing for the Wide Bay Series round 2 in Hervey Bay on Saturday, June 16.

For more information phone 5486 2695.

5. ROLLER HOCKEY

AS Roller hockey has taken off in Gympie, the SkateZone will host its second international roller hockey event tomorrow.

Australia v New Zealand rivalry will continue with a couple players hailing from the gold city.

ROLLER HOCKEY in action. LEEROY TODD

The fast paced sport is an exciting non-contact game played either indoor or outdoors.

Gympie Roller Sports Club Inc offers a range of sports.

For more information contact the club president Darren Nyberg on 0414 477 817 or the club on 5482 2211.