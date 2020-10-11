Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NSW is battling a fresh outbreak of coronavirus, after going 12 days with no recorded community transmission. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
NSW is battling a fresh outbreak of coronavirus, after going 12 days with no recorded community transmission. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
News

Five new COVID cases in NSW

by Hannah Moore
11th Oct 2020 10:33 AM

There have been five new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in NSW up to 8pm on Saturday.

Of those, two are returned travellers in hotel quarantine and three were locally acquired, one with no known source.

Contact tracers have been working in overdrive to put a lid on new outbreaks popping up across Sydney as Queensland threatens to restart its border clock if all new cases are not linked within 48 hours of diagnosis.

In the past week, restaurants, shopping centres, supermarkets and public transport routes have all been issued health alerts.

It comes as Victoria recorded 12 new cases and an extended period of state of emergency. 

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jerome: ‘I will make state take over the Rattler’

        Premium Content Jerome: ‘I will make state take over the Rattler’

        News ‘This will save our region literally tens of millions over the coming years.’

        Fireys still needed to fight Gympie region blaze

        Premium Content Fireys still needed to fight Gympie region blaze

        News Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

        14 Fabulous tracks and trails in the Gympie region

        Premium Content 14 Fabulous tracks and trails in the Gympie region

        News The clear and sunny weekend ahead is the perfect time to get out.

        Coles offers freebies after store shutdown

        Coles offers freebies after store shutdown

        Smarter Shopping Coles offers freebies to customers after IT glitch shuts stores