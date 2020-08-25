5 new businesses coming to Gympie you want to know about

COMING SOON: A second McDonald's, a Kmart Hub store and a boutique brewery are some of the new Gympie ventures coming soon.

BUSINESS confidence in the Gympie region is high if the number of new and up and coming business ventures is anything to go by.

Here are some businesses coming to the region and a development proposal that will change Gympie's business landscape:

1. McDonald's, Traveston

Opening: "In the next few months"

THE GYMPIE region will be getting it's second McDonald's fast food outlet in a matter of months when a new Puma Service Centre station opens at Traveston near the Mary Valley Link Rd.

Artists' impression of the finished development.

The $14.4 million dollar "mega servo" will also include two other food outlets that are yet to be named, two children's playgrounds and full truck stop amenities.

The 6.8ha facility will have parking for up to 188 vehicles and is expected to create multiple jobs.

2. Kmart, Goldfields Plaza

Opening: "In the next 12 months"

THE news for Gympie shoppers that on-trend department store Kmart would open in Gympie is like a dream come true, although it has been soured by the loss of the Target Country store it is replacing.

For years Kmart has been on Gympie shopper wishlists with its selection of affordable homewares, clothing and variety of trending items.

Kmart introduces new ‘K Hub’ stores to replace Target outlets. Source: Supplied

Both owned by Wesfarmers, Target Country will be converted into a Kmart hub at Goldfields Plaza, one of 92 stores across Australia being changed over in the next 12 months.

3. Latitude 26 Brewing

Opening: "By the end of September"

GYMPIE will be home to its very own craft brewery by the end of next month when Latitude 26 Brewing on Tozer St becomes the hottest spot to enjoy a cold one.

Graham Kidd is almost ready to throw open the doors to Latitude 26 Brewing

Opening in a former take away store opposite the Mary Valley Rattler, the bar is in prime position to capture the spectacular mountain views to the south.

Craft beer lovers will get to try out some brews that "nobody else has done", owner Graham Kidd says.

4. The Bunker, Mary St

Opening: September

IF YOU'VE been a fan of this duo's slow-cooked smoked meat, loaded fries and all around great out and about comfort food then you might want to read this news sitting down.

Beauty and the Beards Eats and Events' Lauren Langley and Jarrod Dan are about to start serving in a more permanent capacity with their new Gympie CBD restaurant "The Bunker".

Beauty and the Beard's Lauren Langley and Jarrod Dan are taking on a new venture with "the Bunker" in Mary St.

Opening in the basement of the Korner (formerly The Decks) building at the top of Mary St they are ready to wine and dine the masses with their famous "low and slow" style.

"We source quality meats around Queensland and they are smoked low and slow overnight and served with fresh seasonal and sumptuous sides for a gourmet dining experience," Mr Dan said.

5. Imbil Retail Centre

Opening: Unknown, development recently approved

A NEW outdoor dining experience, bakery and restaurant are on the cards for the Mary Valley with Imbil development proposals getting the green light this year.

Plans for new commercial development at Imbil, on Yabba Creek

Gympie Regional Council approved a four shop development overlooking Yabba Creek earlier this month that includes a two-bedroom apartment connected by a walkway.

Plans for a new bakery and restaurant (also on Yabba Rd) were given a green light in April.

Construction work still needs to be lodged with the council and approved before site development begins.

