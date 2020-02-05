5 men behaving badly in Gympie courts this week

Drunk trashed mate’s car

A DISABILITY pensioner who trashed a friend’s car during a late night “drunken disturbance” at Rainbow Beach, may have got off lightly, despite being ordered to pay $925 when he appeared in a Gympie court.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said restitution claimed to repair the car was confined to a replacement windscreen, despite other damage to the car’s bonnet, a side door and a window.

“You had an argument with a couple and when the bloke wouldn’t come out and fight you, you trashed his car,” Mr Callaghan said.

Joel Maxwell Livingstone, 24, then of Rainbow Beach (and now of Kilkivan), pleaded guilty to wilful damage during the 3am disturbance on January 10.

Consequences for Livingstone were made worse by the fact he was on a $300 good behaviour bond for a drug offence at the time.

Mr Callaghan fined Livingstone $300, with $325 restitution and ordered he forfeit the bond.

Credibility in question

A YOUNG Gympie man’s excuse for unlawfully possessing Valium met a sceptical reaction in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

“Finding random pills in the (Gympie) RSL car park and picking them up… I must be excused for being a little bit sceptical,” magistrate Chris Callaghan said.

Jack foster, 21 pleaded guilty to possessing the restricted drug diazepam without prescription on July 28 last year.

Noting the small amount of the drug involved in the charge, he fined Foster $250, with no conviction recorded.

5mg diazepam / Valium, a benzodiazepine Taken from web page.

Expensive drive-off

DOWNSFILED man Maurice John Neville ultimately paid a high price for the fuel he took for nothing from a Gympie service station last month.

Neville, 40, was fined $250 and had to pay for the fuel as well, after he pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday to failing to pay for $30 worth of diesel fuel.

Small quantities

PREVIOUS offences made matters worse for a Weipa man found in Widgee Cossing Rd with .1g of marijuana and a drug pipe in his car on January 8.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted the tiny quantity of marijuana involved but said it was “still illegal.”

The court was told police had stopped Darren Brendon Bennett on a traffic matter and had noticed a clip seal bag.

Bennett then admitted also having a pipe for smoking the drug.

The court was told Bennett had been on a disability pension since having a heart attack.

Mr Callaghan noted Bennett had also been fined twice last year, $500 in January and $250 in November.

In another marijuana possession case before the court on Monday, Kilcoy woman Kylie Elizabeth Bourke, 36, was placed on a four-month $150 good behaviour bond with drug diversion after she pleaded guilty to possessing .43g of marijuana at southside on November 10 last year.

Meth residue

A BONG and 20 used clip seal bags containing meth amphetamine residue were the undoing of a Victory Heights man who pleaded guilty to possessing drug items in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police told the court officers had raided the home of Dale Glen Algie, 39, on Jaanuary 16 and found the items.

Algie told the court he had been dealing with drug issues and the bags were old ones. He had previously used the pipe to smoke marijuana, he said.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Algie had been placed on a suspended sentence on November 19, 2018 for 18 months, “but for completely different offending”.

He fined Algie $300 and extended the operational period of his suspended sentence by one month to end now on June 18.