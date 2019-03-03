5 Gympie riders represent Qld at championships

HORSE riding: Five riders from the Gympie & District Pony Club will be representing their state and the Gold City at the NSW Pony Club Campdraft/Sporting/Team Penning Championships.

The girls will travel to NSW next month as apart of the Queensland team, with about 400 competitors attending from across the country.

Maralee Anderson, 12 will be competing in sporting and Aleiha McConville, 11, Felicity Mawhinney, 12, Gaby Davey, 14 and Charli Cox, 10, will compete in sporting and campdrafting.

Sporting is where a horse and rider compete with others to get the fastest time in certain events such as barrel racing.

The aim in campdrafting is for competitors to block one cow from its herd and then try to direct or guide it through the course.

Anderson competed in various events around the Sunshine Coast to qualify for the Queensland team.

"You had to compete at a lot of state events to qualify for the sporting championships,” she said.

CELEBRATION: Gympie Pony Club's Lucy Choveaux and Felicity Mawhinney at the club's Jane St grounds on Sunday. LEEROY TODD

"This is my first time in NSW and I hope to control my horse well and hopefully finish the course in under 12seconds.

Davey has been around horses her whole life and has kept her training routine fairly similar.

"My Mum used to ride when she was younger and we just kept it going,” she said.

"I just ride a few times a week and you have to have a good connection with your horse. I have three horses and I should ride everyday but usually three to four times a week.

"I don't really do anything different because they all are pretty good horses.”

This is not her first competition and Davey hopes to one day ride for Australia.

"I went away to state and gymkhana (sporting) where I got first place,” she said.

"I always want to rider horses and I would like to do more barrel racing, get better and better to one day compete for Australia.”

The girls travel to Merriwa, NSW for the championship from April 13-14.