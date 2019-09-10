Menu
Mountain biker in action on a trail.
5 Gympie projects and 35 roads about to get some loving

Shelley Strachan
10th Sep 2019 12:17 PM
GYMPIE Regional Council crews face a busy two weeks with five major developments on the go and 35 roads to get some council love.

Barter Street: Crews are in the process of removing and rebuilding kerb and channel driveways, reasphalting the road surface, line marking and building a new concrete pathway.

Gympie River to Rail
Tin Can Bay esplanade: This week, council staff will commence work at the Tin Can Bay esplanade.

This project involves removing the existing timber pedestrian bridges and replacing them with three pedestrian bridges in conjunction with concrete pathway link-ups.

Damaged asphalt road.
Bus bay on Moy Pocket Rd: Council will install a school bus bay along Moy Pocket Rd, Moy Pocket.

Power Road pathway: Work continues on the construction of a concrete pathway from Katrina Court, along Power Rd, to Woolgar Rd, Southside.

Stage 2 of the River to Rail Trail is almost complete.
River to Rail Trail: Crews are continuing to construct a concrete pathway near One Mile Oval as part of stage three of the River to Rail Trail project. This fortnight's work involves excavating the footpath and constructing a concrete pathway along Brisbane Road as well as building timber stairs and a concrete pathway linking to the new bridge at Deep Creek.

Power Rd.
A number of priority road maintenance activities will also be carried out this week with 35 of the region's roads set to receive attention.

Work on Doyle's Bridge in the Mary Valley is scheduled for completion.

Eleven of the region's roads, including Thornside Rd, Phillips Rd, Upper Thornside Rd, O'Donnell Rd, McCarthy Rd, Groggy Rd, Verne Rd, Sandy Creek Rd, Randwick Rd, Amamoor Creek Rd and Rainbow Beach Rd will be graded.

Gympie River to Rail
Crust Rd, Clyde Rd, Kwalt Rd and Fitzpatrick Rd are set for gravel re-sheeting.

Asphalt works will occur on Groundwater Rd, Spring Rd, Jane St, Rainbow Beach Rd, Corbet Rd and Elizabeth St.

General maintenance work on Kilcoy Murgon Rd, Range Rd, Kiabora Drive, Upper Thornside Rd, Tooth Drive, Scott Rd, Rossmore Rd, Miva Rd, Glastonbury Creek Rd, Gympie-Woolooga Rd, Kin Kin Rd, Bath Rd, Tin Can Bay Rd and Hay Rd is scheduled over the next two weeks.

