5 Gympie gymnasts who leapt into the top 10

Gymnastics: Five Gympie gymnasts tumbled their way to new heights at the Trampoline State Championships last weekend.

Rhys Jenkins, Nicholas Shun, Ruby-Star Dwyer, Ryan Bailey and Nathan Smith were up against 250 competitors and all managed a top 10 place.

First time competitor Shun enjoyed the challenge of the championship.

Ruby-Star, Dwyer, Nicholas Shum, Ryan Bailey and Rhys Jenkins. Bec Singh

"I really enjoyed myself and I even learnt some new back flips which I hope I can perfect,” he said.

"Since my first event I think I will be better prepared for the different events. It was great to achieve my goal of finishing in the top 10.”

Jenkins stepped up to level 4 and despite the tougher competition was happy with his performance.

"It is definitely tougher but the aspect of your routine is pretty much the same,” he said.

"The competition was very well prepared and I was happy I made the top 10.”

The trampoline was not the only event Jenkins starred in. He also competed in the double mini-trampoline and tumbling. The double mini-trampoline is smaller than a regulation competition trampoline.

Gymnasts run up and jump on to the sloping end and then jump onto a flat part before dismounting.

"I competed in three events but the trampoline is my preferred routine,” he said.

"I like that there are lots of skills together and the training required. I will remain at the same level for the next event and just polish my routines.”

Gympie Gymnastics coach Elissa Lyon said all the gymnasts did extremely well and would be focusing on their next goal.

"It was a big achievement for the five of them and their confidence will build from here,” she said.

"The big thing for them now will be to stay in their levels for next year's states and try and improve their placings.”

Results: level 4 Smith 3rd, level 4 Baily 6th, level Jenkins 7th, level 3 Shun 9th and level 3 Dwyer 9th.

Gymnasts will compete on September 7-8 at Carindale.