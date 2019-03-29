5 Gympie cheap, unbooked places to camp these Easter hols

AHHH THE SERENITY: Calvin Smith enjoys the tranquillity of Inskip Point - one of the region's top camping attractions.

WITH just one week to go until the school holidays now is the time to book yourself in to make the most of the natural Gympie region camping areas.

Run by Queensland Parks and Wildlife, the camping areas are not only set in spectacular scenery but are affordable for families at $6.55 per person per night, or $26.20 per family per night.

Below is the run down and availability of five of the best QPWS spots to camping the region:

(All bookings can be made at https://qpws.usedirect.com/QPWS/Facilities/SearchView.aspx or by ringing 13 74 68)

1. Glastonbury Creek camping area

Bruno Gohier and Olga Kuznetsova stand on the edge at the top of their climb at Brooyar State Forest, near Gympie. Bruno Gohier

Availability: Spots still available for between 58 - 1203 people varying over the two weeks.

BROOYAR State Forest, west of Gympie, features a variety of forest types, panoramic views from a high cliff-top lookout and cool rainforest creeks.

Camp with a tent, trailer or van in the open grassy area of Glastonbury Creek.

Facilities:

Fire rings

Composting toilets

Adjacent day-use area has wood barbecues and picnic tables

Activities:

Bushwalking, 4WDing

Abseiling nearby

Bird and wildlife watching

Campers from Sydney get ready to pack up from a wet Glastonbury Creek camping area in the Brooyar State Forest. Craig Warhurst

2. Cedar Grove camping area

Availability: Spots still available for between 2 - 203 people varying over the two weeks.

THIS open, grassy camping area beside riverine rainforest and tall open forest and Amamoor Creek is perfect for families. Splash in the waterhole or meander through the old eucalypt forest.

Facilities:

Water (unsuitable for drinking)

Toilets

Individual fire rings (bring your own clean-milled firewood)

Walking tracks

Pay phone

Children enjoy the water hole at Cedar Grove Craig Warhurst

3. Inskip Point camping

Availability: Spots still available for between 1495 - 2199 people varying over the two weeks.

INSKIP Peninsula Recreation Area lies opposite the southern tip of Fraser Island, at the entrance to Tin Can Bay.

Bounded by the Pacific Ocean on its eastern side and the sheltered waters of Tin Can Bay and Great Sandy Strait to the west, most of the peninsula is managed for nature-based recreation.

Need to know:

Permit required

No drinking water or shower facilities

Sites are occupied on a "first in, best placed” basis

Reserving or roping off areas is not permitted

Camping tag must be displayed

Dogs are permitted, but must be kept on a leash and under control at all times

You can replenish water supplies at the service facility outside Rainbow Beach on Clarkson Dr

Fuel stoves preferred

Firewood is not provided

4. Freshwater camping area

Availability: Spots still available for between 1495 - 2199 sites varying over the two weeks. No availability Friday April 19, Saturday April 20.

THE Freshwater camping area, nestled between Double Island Point and Teewah Beach provides shady, sheltered sites set among scribbly gum woodland about 500m inland from the beach.

The camping area can be accessed by 4WDs only with a permit.

Facilities:

Water (treat before use)

Flushing toilets

Hot and cold showers

Rubbish bins

Pay phone

Free gas barbecues at nearby day-use area

Open fires and generators are prohibited

5. Amamoor Creek camping area

Camping in Amamoor Crk State Forest is always good fun! Craig Warhurst

Availability: Spots still available for between 31 - 220 people varying over the two weeks. No availability Friday April 19, Saturday April 20.

CAMP in this beautiful, open, grassy area in tall open forest featuring ironbark and blue gum. Campsites are suitable for: tent camping beside your car; caravans; camper trailers; campervans; motor homes; buses; large groups.

Facilities:

Water (unsuitable for drinking)

Toilets

Barbecues

Individual fire rings (bring your own clean-milled firewood)

Walking tracks

Good to know: