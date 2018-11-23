5 garage sales in the Gympie region this weekend

DON'T MISS: All the garage sales for the Gympie region this weekend.

ALL THE garage sales for the Gympie region this weekend.

1. ADDRESS: 89a Myall Street, Gympie

TIME: Saturday 7am-1pm. Sunday 7am-12noon

DETAILS: Pre loved ladies & mens big/tall clothes, tucker box freezer, chainsaw, elec tools, furn., h/hold goods, books, bric a brac.

2. ADDRESS: 9 Kitts Lane, Gympie

TIME: Saturday and Sunday all day

DETAILS: Waeco fridge freezer, 2.5kw portable air con, mobility scooter, mixed box lots, elect goods, water pump, cookware, crockery, steel fence posts, clothing, mesh, wire & lots more.

3. ADDRESS: 116 Waldock Road, Kilkivan

TIME: Saturday and Sunday from 6.30am-2pm

DETAILS: Clearance Sale- No set prices - bring all offers - all must GO. Roller door, o/door spa tub, steel chair frames, s/steel laundry tub, s/steel c/van sink, furn., h/hold items, shoes/clothing, toys, books/magazines, videos, computer bits, surround s/system, TV, bikes & more.

4. ADDRESS: 1 Watson Road, Southside

TIME: Saturday and Sunday from 6am

DETAILS: Things for blokes, ladies & kids, rural & household. Big fridge, fish tanks, gates, poly, h/ware, tyres, rims sewing machines & more.

5. ADDRESS: 131 Stumm Road, Southside

TIME: Saturday 6am - 12noon