5 from Gympie's weekend news: Family relief at firey escape

TERROR: Members of a well known Gympie family were lucky to escape when their car suddenly burst into flames on the Cunningham Hwy..

TERROR: Members of a well known Gympie family were lucky to escape when their car suddenly burst into flames on the Cunningham Hwy.. Contributed

THE Easter weekend has come and gone, and the region's news kept ticking across the long weekend.

Here's what you may have missed while you took a break to enjoy the bunny's latest chocolate gifts.

1. Gympie family open up about daughter's lucky escape from car blaze

REMAINS: There was not much left after fire took only minutes to destroy a family car and caravan, with occupants narrowly escaping with their lives. Contributed

WELL-KNOWN Gympie couple Ray and Arobyn Zerner have opened up about their relief, after their daughter Marita Forchet escaped from an horrific highway fire.

Marita suffered serious burns when the car and caravan she was travelling in with her husband Steve burst into flames on the Cunningham Highway.

The Zerners' three grandchildren, Georgia and Jackson Forchet and their cousin Darcy Cole.

"Darcy called out that there was something hot under the seat and when Steve looked in the rear vision mirror he saw flames,” Mr Zerner said.

Full story here

2. Police called to Rainbow Beach 'stabbing'

Police were called to Rainbow Beach on Saturday night. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL2

RAINBOW Beach Police were called to a reported stabbing incident at Carlo Point on Saturday night, a spokeswoman has confirmed.

She said officers had called to what were told was a disturbance at 7the Carlo Pt carpark about 7pm.

Full story here

3. Gympie among Australia's poorest regions

The Wide Bay has the highest rate of mood disorders in Australia, and the third highest in depression rates. John Gass

GYMPIE locals may love the region for its lifestyle, but a new study has revealed the region is one of the more disadvantaged in Queensland.

A new ABS report has placed the Gympie Regional Council area among the poorest communities in the country, despite nearby Noosa and the Sunshine Coast being ranked among the nation's most advantaged.

Gympie Regional Council area is rated 79 out of Australia's 544 local authorities, on a scale in which the higher your community scores, the better off you are, generally speaking.

Full story here

4. Games mascot designs leaves that blue feeling

Troy Sizer's entry Nobby on the left with the eventual winner Borobi on the right. File

A FORMER Gympie man and industry-leading graphic designer has raised concerns the final concept for the 2018 Commonwealth games mascot, Borobi, may have inadvertently incorporated key themes from a design he submitted.

Now based on the Gold Coast, Troy Sizer's entry Nobby, was a blue, surfing koala, sporting an iconic red and yellow surf lifesaving cap, red board shorts and carrying a surf board.

Mr Sizer's entry included a 'design rational' written in first person.

He described Nobby as a koala who loved to surf and described his fur as being a "brilliant blue", just like the ocean.

A spokesman for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwelath Games Corporation said they received 4000 submissions to the competition, 182 of which were koalas, at least eight of which were blue.

They denied Mr Sizer's claim the eventual design was based on Nobby.

Full story here

5. Baton stardom runs in Gympie family

Jack and Michael Chamber both Commonwealth Games baton bearers. Renee Albrecht

THE Chambers household is in the midst of a family tradition which may be difficult for future generations to keep up.

Gympie State High School student Jack Chambers was himself roped in when his father, Michael, nominated him to help carry the Queen's baton through Gympie last week.

And Michael's own interest went further than just wanting to get his son involved in a momentous occasion, as he had helped carry the baton in 1992 as it wound its way through Mackay as it headed to Brisbane.

Full story here