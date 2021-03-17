5 Cooloola Coast bowls players celebrate selection success

Cooloola Coast bowls notes

Five of our fantastic lady bowlers have been selected to represent the district.

They are Wendy Ryan, Lyn Gray, Sue Ramsay, Sue Pollitt & Cyndy Glenbar. Congratulations Ladies

Tuesday 9-3-21 Nominated Jackpot Pairs

Numbers were down with a few bowlers playing away at other clubs. The winners of the second round were Noel Hufschmid & Peter Barnett and the overall winners were Natalie Halling & Cyndy Glenbar

Thursday 11-3-21 Ladies President & Ladies Patroness Day

President Jill Falzon and Patroness Avis Aird put on a wonderful day with lots of help from many of our members. It was a huge day with 8 Rinks and 64 players.

The whole green was alight with colour, the Ladies wearing their Bling and club shirts from many other clubs from around the district. The bowls was followed by a lovely lunch, raffles and presentation. I think the winners on the day were the friendship and the bowls, some of the friendships going back over thirty years.

Friday 12-3-21.

34 members of the Australian Caravan club came for an afternoon game of barefoot bowls with lots of laughter and plenty of sledging.

Cooloola Bowls: Jill and Avis

Saturday 11-3-21

Today was the second round of the men’s Single Championship with plenty of great bowling, the winners going through to the next round are Gary Holyoak, Dave Livick, Jeff Mulhall & Trevor Uhl. The hamburgers, chips and a free drink for $15 are still very popular and if you would like to try your hand at bowling you are welcome to come down Saturday afternoon, we can supply the bowls.

Sunday 14-3-21 Mixed social bowls

Today we had the Ladies Fours championship game and the winners going through to the finals are Wendy Ryan, Sue Ramsay, Sue Pollitt & Cyndy Glenbar. The winners of the mixed social bowls with highest winning score were Jill Falzon, Alan Pearson & Brian Stewart (visitor).

The New Boy