5 cars in 5 days: thieves steal cash, wallets, number plates

Police warn after spate of thefts

A SPATE of thefts this month have targeted five cars over five days across the Gympie region.

Gympie police said yesterday that on December 5, $10 cash was stolen from inside an unsecured vehicle on Bass St, Tin Can Bay.

On December 8 and December 10, two wallets and their contents were stolen from inside cars at Cox Rd, Southside and Camphor Laurel Court, Gympie.

On December 7-8, there were two reports of number plates stolen from cars in Mary St and Bruce Highway/Oak St.

"Please be mindful to secure your cars, do not leave gifts or anything else of value inside your cars particularly if they are in clear view,” police said.

"Park in a well-lit busy area if left outside, secure garage parking is preferred.”

Crash at Cooroibah

TWO people were taken to hospital with various injuries following a two-car crash at Cooroibah late on Thursday night.

A woman in her 40s was transported with arm and neck injuries and a man in his 40s with neck, abdominal and shoulder pain to Sunshine Coast University Hospital following the crash on McKinnon Drive about 7pm.

The pair were both in a stable condition, according to QAS.