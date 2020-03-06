Menu
Photography of a burglar breaking into a car, Side View
5 cars, 1 trailer stolen in 9 days

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
6th Mar 2020 12:02 PM
FOUR cars and one trailer were stolen in the Gympie region last month and one car was intentially crashed by intruders, a Gympie police report stated.

According to information from Senior Constable Deb Page two cars and a trailer stolen in late February are still missing.

Here are the details:

Pine Street, Gympie, Feb. 19:

On February 19 an unsecured trailer was stolen from outside a home on the street. The trailer is a domestic box trailer, galvanised 7×4 homemade customer trailer, QLD registration DW2350.

Reference number: QP2000359224

Lily Street, Southside, Feb. 20:

A car was stolen from a front yard on Lily St after a person broke into a home and stole keys. The car has now been found.

Reference number: QP2000358595

Park Lane, Gympie, Feb. 21:

Intruders broke into a vehicle and released the handbrake making it crash. The car has now been found.

Reference number: QP2000370105

Eel Creek Rd, Southside, Feb. 21:

A car is missing after the owner lent it to an associate who failed to return it the next day.

The car is a 2004 purple/mauve Ford Falcon sedan, QLD Rego 563WWW.

Reference number: QP2000434982

Stewart Terrace Gympie, Feb. 23 – 28:

A station wagon was stolen from out the front of a house between these dates. The car is a red 2003 Mazda Tribute Station wagon, QLD Rego 424XNJ.

Reference number: QP2000439780

Shield Street, Gympie, Feb. 28:

A car was stolen after keys were stolen from inside a home on Shield St. The car is now located.

Reference number: QP2000421351

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

