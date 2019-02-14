$5 cable in pants costs Gympie man $250

The attempted theft of a USB cable from Gympie Bunnings has cost a man a lot more than it would've if he'd simply bought it.

"STUPID” is how a Gympie man has described his attempted theft of a USB cable from Bunnings, a crime which ended up costing him almost 50 times the item's price.

On a December 28 trip to the Gympie hardware store 49-year-old Jason Robert Karingo removed the cable from its packaging and tucked it down the front of his pants.

He purchased several other items, but was caught on his way out the door.

Karingo then returned and paid for it.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan accepted Karingo's guilty plea and, noting his criminal history, recorded a conviction and slapped Karingo with a $250 fine for an item that would have otherwise cost $5.20.

It was not the only Bunnings theft to go before Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

Thirty-five-year-old Adam Trent Young pleaded guilty to stealing a $1399 tool kit from the store on the morning of January 9.

The court heard Young entered the shop through the nursery, put the kit on a trolley and then walked back out.

Young's lawyer said he had taken the tools for work to "help support his family”, which includes four children.

Mr Callaghan sentenced the Point Vernon resident to 100 hours community service and ordered to pay $1399 in restitution.