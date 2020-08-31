5 big private developments in works for Gympie

A number of private developers plan to build major projects in the region, and are waiting for a decision from Gympie Regional Council.

A number of private developers plan to build major projects in the region, and are waiting for a decision from Gympie Regional Council.

COVID-19 might have put the brakes on large parts of the world, but there are still a few big plans bubbling along for the region.

These are five of the major projects private developers are hoping to get off the ground across the region.

Four-storey aged care centre

Plans for a 4-storey, 108 bed aged care facility at Gympie near the hospital.

THIS “landmark” proposal by Brisbane-based developer Pesdev would open a 108-bed, four-level aged care centre right at the foot of Gympie Hospital.

The high care centre would be wedged between Duke and King Streets on two blocks of land inside Gympie’s designated medical precinct.

It would boast a salon, day spa, outdoor areas and a lounge, dining and activity room on each level.

Pesdev said in its development application it hoped this project, if approved, would be a catalyst for the region’s economic growth.

READ MORE HERE

Southside aged care centre

A proposed 100 bed aged care centre at the Southside.

IN LINE with the region’s ageing demographic and expected surge in the aged care industry, South Australia’s Kirkbride Architects want to build a 100-bed aged care centre at Southside.

Kirkbride has set its sights on a 1.2ha block of land at the corner of Copp and Ramsay Roads for the single storey building.

Although the initial application lapsed after the council asked for more information, Kirkbride has resubmitted and still plans to secure development approval.

READ MORE HERE

Madills’ new dealership

Madills has unveiled its plans for a new showroom.

THE 85-year-old Gympie business is eyeing a bright future at the city’s south.

Madills motor group wants to open a brand new showroom at Laurenceson Rd on the site of a disused truck stop.

If approved the existing buildings will be torn down; their place will be taken by a showroom with 11 display bays and services including reception, spare parts and wash bays and a mechanical workshop.

Madills Mazda dealer principal Adam Madill said the company wants to have its new hub open by the end of next year.

READ MORE HERE

Gympie childcare centre

A proposed new childcare centre at Sorrel St has proven controversial.

AN 80-spot childcare centre is proposed to be built near Gympie State high School and the aquatic centre – but not everyone is on-board.

Rosalind Corporate said the centre, earmarked for a vacant block of land at the corner of Sorrel St and Tozer Park Rd, would support more than a dozen jobs.

Another childcare centre had previously been given a green light on the land, but the approval lapsed.

However the centre has been met with public backlash; many of those against it said it would over-saturate the market and put existing centres at risk of closure (a number of those objectors are connected with other centres).

Traffic concerns have also been raised.

READ MORE HERE

Bella Creek Park

Scott Canty is still trying to get his Bella Creek motorsport park across the line, more than a decade after he first pitched it to the council.

A PROJECT literally a decade in the works, developer Scott Canty first proposed the 1110ha multi-sport complex in 2008.

Mr Canty’s previous controversial applications were unsuccessful (in 2012 and 2015) but this has not stopped him from trying to get the park off the ground once more.

His latest application was lodged with the council in October 2018.

It is still waiting a final decision, and most recently was the subject of a 175-signature petition calling on Gympie Regional Council to can it.

READ MORE HERE