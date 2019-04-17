Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOLIDAY MODE: 4WD's on the Cooloola Coast are being warned to not risk it this weekend as high tides and a full moon clash. Photo: Traffic at Teewah on Noosa's North Shore.
HOLIDAY MODE: 4WD's on the Cooloola Coast are being warned to not risk it this weekend as high tides and a full moon clash. Photo: Traffic at Teewah on Noosa's North Shore. John McCutcheon
News

4WD's warned of high tides at Cooloola Coast this Easter

Philippe Coquerand
by
17th Apr 2019 7:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Cooloola Coast is bracing for 'high tides' this Easter and motorists have been warned not to put themselves in any danger.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) are warning holiday-makers of the possible dangers for the Easter long weekend.

"On Good Friday two very high tides are expected at 7.45am and 8.15pm for Teewah Beach and Rainbow Beach,” Senior Ranger Mr Lawton said.

"People planning to access the beach in the morning to set up camp are likely to find the beach impassable until at least two hours after the high tide.

Mr Lawton recommends families restrict their driving to two hours either side of low tide.

"Easter high tides will also cause difficult beach driving conditions along sections of the Great Sandy National Park, including beaches at Cooloola and K'gari (Fraser Island),” he said.

Mudlo Rocks at the Rainbow Beach entrance remains impassable due to recent beach erosion.

Mr Lawton said motorists were not permitted to drive on the fore dunes just above the high-tide mark.

"Driving on dunes causes serious damage to vegetation and can harm nesting wildlife such as turtles and shorebirds and destroy their nests,” he said.

"Park rangers and police will be patrolling Teewah and Rainbow Beach. A person was recently fined $500 and ordered to pay $250 in court costs for driving a vehicle onto the dunes.

"Park Rangers will be using online park alerts, phone messages and signage to alert drivers to current conditions.”

Visitors to the region are advised to check park alerts at www.des.qld.gov.au as well as the Bureau of Meteorology website at www.bom.gov.au

To make the most of your holiday:

  • Be aware of the tide times and weather conditions.
  • Avoid being on the beach during high tides.
  • Only drive along the beach two hours either side of the low tide.
  • Do not attempt to access the beach at Mudlo Rocks.
  • Do not drive on the dunes.
beach erosion cooloola coast fraser island high tides mudlo rocks qpws queensland parks and wildlife rainbow beach teewah beach
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    FACEBOOK STALKER: 'I'll hurt you, I'm outside'

    premium_icon FACEBOOK STALKER: 'I'll hurt you, I'm outside'

    News GYMPIE woman suffers months of social media harassment in man's 'obsessive' campaign of threats and intimidation.

    Anzac Day lives on for this Gympie WW11 veteran

    premium_icon Anzac Day lives on for this Gympie WW11 veteran

    News This WW11 veteran shares his experience of his time in the RAAF.

    Wounded Cats' premiership party spoiled by 121-point belting

    premium_icon Wounded Cats' premiership party spoiled by 121-point belting

    News 'I've never been beaten by that much at my home ground.'