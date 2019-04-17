4WD's warned of high tides at Cooloola Coast this Easter

HOLIDAY MODE: 4WD's on the Cooloola Coast are being warned to not risk it this weekend as high tides and a full moon clash. Photo: Traffic at Teewah on Noosa's North Shore.

THE Cooloola Coast is bracing for 'high tides' this Easter and motorists have been warned not to put themselves in any danger.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) are warning holiday-makers of the possible dangers for the Easter long weekend.

"On Good Friday two very high tides are expected at 7.45am and 8.15pm for Teewah Beach and Rainbow Beach,” Senior Ranger Mr Lawton said.

"People planning to access the beach in the morning to set up camp are likely to find the beach impassable until at least two hours after the high tide.

Mr Lawton recommends families restrict their driving to two hours either side of low tide.

"Easter high tides will also cause difficult beach driving conditions along sections of the Great Sandy National Park, including beaches at Cooloola and K'gari (Fraser Island),” he said.

Mudlo Rocks at the Rainbow Beach entrance remains impassable due to recent beach erosion.

Mr Lawton said motorists were not permitted to drive on the fore dunes just above the high-tide mark.

"Driving on dunes causes serious damage to vegetation and can harm nesting wildlife such as turtles and shorebirds and destroy their nests,” he said.

"Park rangers and police will be patrolling Teewah and Rainbow Beach. A person was recently fined $500 and ordered to pay $250 in court costs for driving a vehicle onto the dunes.

"Park Rangers will be using online park alerts, phone messages and signage to alert drivers to current conditions.”

Visitors to the region are advised to check park alerts at www.des.qld.gov.au as well as the Bureau of Meteorology website at www.bom.gov.au

To make the most of your holiday: